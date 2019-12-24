Justin Bieber Announces New Single and Upcoming Album as Well as Docu-Series and Tour Dates

Never say never because Justin Bieber is back.

After teasing new music for weeks, the 25-year-old pop star — who has appeared on a host of collaborations in recent months, including DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer,” Ed Sheeran’s “I Don't Care,” Dan + Shay’s “10,000 Hours” and Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” — dropped details about several new projects on Tuesday.

In a new teaser video that debuted on Christmas Eve, Bieber not only announced a new single and an upcoming album, both due out next year, but also a planned documentary series and a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

“As humans, we are imperfect,” Bieber says in voiceover in the clip, which shows the star walking alone in what appears to be a deserted gas station or desolate junkyard. “My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through — I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me.”

The first of the singer’s reveals is an upcoming album, which he describes as different than his previous work because of “where I’m at in my life.”

Bieber later adds of his fifth studio album: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done.”

A day earlier, on Monday, Bieber teased that something would be coming on Dec. 24 when he posted an image of the word “tomorrow” twice to his Instagram. In the caption of both photos, he wrote, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020,” which led many fans to believe those would be the drop dates of his new music.

“Yummy” will be the first new single to drop from the star, timed for a Jan. 3 debut date. The so-called “super trailer” came with samples of some of his other upcoming tunes, including a snippet of lyrics that seemed to reference his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin.

“Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever / Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around,” he sings in the portion of the song included in the video.

A North American tour for the Grammy winner will kick off in Seattle on May 14, with 45 dates scheduled so far, leading to a New Jersey wrap-up on Sept. 26. A few of the tour stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

With the announcement, Bieber also revealed that an upcoming docu-series based on his life is set to coincide with the release of his new music. “We all have different stories,” he says of the storytelling project. “I’m just excited to share mine.”

It’s unclear on which platform or channel the series will stream or air, though Bieber’s YouTube channel says more info will be released Dec. 31.

Days earlier, on Dec. 5, Bieber simply tweeted “2020.” The same day, he also showed off a new neck tattoo of the word “forever” written in cursive, which some fans thought was a nod to the title of his new album. Others, though, thought it represented his love for wife Baldwin, whom he married for the second time in September, one year after they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

In October, Bieber had campaigned for 20 million likes from followers to release his album early. Then on Thanksgiving, he tweeted and wore a shirt that said, “Drop the album already.”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber MEGA

That same month, a source told PEOPLE that Bieber is “super excited” about his new music and is doing “intense dance rehearsal” in preparation for a 2020 tour.

“He can’t wait to share it all with fans,” the source said, adding that Baldwin “is, of course, supportive and plans on touring with Justin. It’s all very exciting.”

The new album marks Bieber’s first since 2015’s Purpose. He had been taking a break from his career over the past few years, focusing instead on his mental health and his marriage to Baldwin, 23.

In September, Bieber opened up on Instagram about some of the things he has learned now and the negative effect early fame had on his life.

He recalled how, after growing up in an unstable home, his entire “world was flipped on its head” in the span of two years when he burst onto the scene at age 13.

Having “access to whatever [he] wanted” led Bieber to struggle both physically and mentally later in life, he said. “I went from a 13-year-old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world, with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was,” Bieber wrote. “You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it.”

Image zoom Justin Bieber Gotham/GC Images

Fame, Bieber said, was also detrimental to his personal growth — as he never learned the true meaning of responsibility and was never able to develop skills beyond his music career. “Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility,” said Bieber. “By this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted.”

“This is a very scary concept for anyone,” said Bieber, adding that the unmanageable “ups and downs” from being an entertainer caused him to start relying on “heavy drugs” by age 19. “By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world.”

Despite the problems he faced, Bieber said he found comfort and support in a group of people, including Baldwin, who “encourage him to keep going.”

The star has also sought professional treatment, a source previously told PEOPLE.

“You see, I have a lot of money, clothes, cars, accolades, achievements, awards, and I was still unfulfilled,” Bieber admitted. “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits.”

“Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me,” he added. “Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’ !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility,” he shared. “You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility, and all of the things it looks like to be a good man.”

“All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you,” Bieber finished. “Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God’s perfect unfailing love.”

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Fans last saw Bieber on stage performing during this 2019’s Coachella Music and Arts Festival when he made a surprise appearance for Ariana Grande‘s second weekend of headlining. “I haven’t been on stage in like two years. I came out here I had no idea I was going to be on stage tonight. So anyway, this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way — album coming soon,” he said in April.