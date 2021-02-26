The new album, set to feature hits "Anyone," "Holy" and "Lonely," is his sixth, after releasing Changes last year

Justin Bieber Announces New Album Justice as He Hopes It Provides 'Comfort' in 'This Broken Planet'

This just in: Justin is releasing a new album!

On Friday, Justin Bieber announced that he'll be releasing his sixth studio album Justice on March 19, which he says is his "small part" in providing both comfort and, well, justice for those feeling helpless.

"JUSTICE the album March 19th. In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram, sharing the album's cover. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless."

"Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another," he added. "I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

The new album is set to feature singles "Anyone," "Lonely" and "Holy," his song with Chance The Rapper.

"This is me doing a small part. My part," Bieber ended his note. "I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said in a statement at the time. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative."