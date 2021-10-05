Justin Bieber Announces Cannabis Line Named After His Hit Song 'Peaches'

Justin Bieber is branching out into the cannabis market.

The 27-year-old singer has partnered with Los Angeles, California-based company Palms on a line of pre-roll joints called Peaches.

Peaches is a nod to his single of the same name, released earlier this year, off his sixth studio album, Justice.

In the chorus of the song, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and is the fifth single off Justice, Bieber sings: "I got my peaches out in Georgia (Oh, yeah, sh--), I get my weed from California (That's that sh--)."

Palms, which specializes in pre-roll joints, sells various strains ranging from "Chill" (indica strain) to "Active" (sativa strain) in seven-joint packs priced at $32 for delivery, according to its website.

For the new collaboration with Bieber, a portion of proceeds from the Peaches joints will go in part to support Veterans Walk and Talk, a veteran group that advocates for medicinal cannabis and psychedelic use; the Last Prisoners Project, a nonprofit organization geared toward freeing those incarcerated due to marijuana possession; and the Eaze Momentum Accelerator, which bolsters underrepresented groups in the cannabis industry.

Bieber's latest collaboration aligns with much of the merchandise currently found on his site, which includes several products focused on his "Peaches" single, from remixes to a bucket hat that says "Weed from California."

"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it — especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health," Bieber wrote in an emailed statement on Monday to Bloomberg.

The "Holy" singer is no stranger to collaborations outside of music: the artist is regularly seen sporting items from his Drew House casual and loungewear line, from oversized hoodies to beanie hats.

Also on Monday, Bieber shared exclusively with PEOPLE a clip from his upcoming Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World.

In the snippet, he explained his headspace ahead of his first concert in three years, which took place on New Year's Eve 2020.

"I definitely felt the nerves leading up to it," Bieber told Jason Kennedy. "I think sometimes nerves are coming from a good place, because you care."