Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Hit Maple Leafs Game to Cheer on His Hometown Team

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are showing their support for his favorite team.

The married pair ended the weekend with a sweet date night, cheering on the Toronto Maple Leafs as they played the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

Both cuddled up together at the game, Bieber — a Canada native and longtime Maple Leafs supporter — sharing a shot of himself and his wife snapped from behind as they watched the game in each other’s arms.

“Nothing better than wifey and I at a @mapleleafs game!” Bieber, 25, wrote. “Go leafs go.”

For the game, Bieber wore a blue hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt, and backwards Duke University baseball cap.

Baldwin, on the other hand, kept her blond locks back in a black mesh hat and a black ponytail scrunchie. The 23-year-old model also wore a camel colored coat.

Sadly, Bieber and Baldwin’s cheers couldn’t help the Maple Leafs to victory. The team lost to the Panthers 8-4, leaving them clinging to third place in the Atlantic Division.

While Bieber couldn’t celebrate a victory for his team, he is still celebrating his latest career milestone — the recent release of “Yummy,” his first new single and music video in four years.

The Grammy-winner will also be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards later this year, which celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app throughout 2019. He’s also announced his forthcoming fifth studio album and a North American tour that will kick off in Seattle on May 14 for 45 scheduled dates through September.

Bieber has been promoting “Yummy” across social media. “Let’s get yummy number 1 stream it now!! And please buy on iTunes!! Follow me on tik tok,” the pop star wrote in a video he shared on his Instagram on Jan 9.

He also revealed the day before that he has been quietly suffering from Lyme disease.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s—, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he began his Instagram post announcing his diagnosis. “Not only that but [I] had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

Bieber promised to share more details surrounding his recent health struggles in an upcoming 10-part YouTube Originals docuseries called Justin Bieber: Seasons, beginning on Jan. 27.

“These things will be explained further in a docu-series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!” he wrote. “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

Throughout his health struggles, Baldwin has remained by Bieber’s side.

Bieber and Baldwin wed for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, and then celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

The couple recently spent their second New Year’s Eve as a married couple together, posing for a series of celebratory photos that showed them embracing and Baldwin wearing a “Happy New Year” headband.