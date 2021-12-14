Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are 'Soulmates,' According to Celebrity Astrologer

Aliza Kelly dives deep into the healing nature of the romantic relationship between this emotional Pisces and honest Sagittarius in the latest episode of Celebrity Astrology Investigation

As if there was any doubt, even the stars make it clear that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are soulmates. In the latest episode of Celebrity Astrology Investigation, trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly takes a look at the star charts of the singer and model to find out just how compatible they really are.

Bieber, 27, is a Pisces Sun, Libra Moon and Scorpio Rising, and Kelly notes that as a Pisces, "Justin is deeply emotional, deeply empathetic and deeply intuitive." His Moon represents his emotional inner-world and Libra is an air sign that is associated with "balance, harmony and partnership," which explains why he became so famously coupled up at a young age, from dating Selena Gomez as a teenager to marrying Baldwin when he was only 24 years old in 2018.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Justin Bieber, left, and Hailey Bieber, right, attend the "Justin Bieber: Our World" premiere at Edge at Hudson Yards, in New York NY Premiere of "Justin Bieber: Our World", New York, United States - 14 Sep 2021 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin | Credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Baldwin, 25, is an honest Sagittarius with an Aries Moon, which puts her moon exactly opposite from her husband's. "Aries represents 'me' and Libra represents 'we,' so these two moon signs enable the other to cultivate a deeper relationship with personal identity as well as with partnership," Kelly explains.

She also points out that having moon oppositions can be challenging, but it might have actually worked in Bieber's favor when it comes to balancing the stress of his high-profile career. "The last thing he needs is a relationship that enables his inner demons," Kelly adds. "He needs a partner that can hold him accountable, and that lunar opposition is all about putting in hard work."

What the young superstars also have going for them is the healing nature of their romantic relationship, which helps them both process their respective pain and struggles together. "His Libra Moon is exactly Conjunct with her Libra Chiron," Kelly says, describing Chiron as a comet often referred to as the wounded healer that reveals both where our personal pain and struggled exist, as well as how we have the ability to help other heal because of our unique circumstances. "When we tap into Chiron's potential, the issues and themes and narratives that cause us the most grief allow us to empathize with others, offering compassion that is truly transformative."

With Hailey's Chiron being Conjunct with her husband's Moon, Kelly attests that their bond is centered around healing and being there to help each other through tough times. "Her own healing journey helps Justin find stability, support, and most importantly, companionship for his individual narrative," Kelly shares. "It's through this beautiful Chiron-Moon connection that emotional stability is built around partnership. Fundamentally, this relationship is about healing together."

Last month, the couple appeared together on an episode on the new podcast In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, where Baldwin shared that, when it comes to their marriage, she's all in, no matter what twists and turns may come their way.

"I made a decision. I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him," she said. "Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Couldn't Be More 'Cosmically Connected,' Says Celeb Astrologer

If there is any cause for concern with the two lovebirds, Kelly admits it's that neither of them have reached their Saturn Returns, which takes place in your late twenties. She calls it the time when "you really emerge into an adult with your own values and expectations and desires," and that anything before that event is merely a reaction to existing infrastructure: family, friends, society, and in this case, fame and fortune.

"In other words, this partnership may be what they think they want, but they don't know what they really want until after their Saturn Return, which is quite a few years away," she continues.

PEOPLE ANNOUNCES PREMIERE OF “CELEBRITY ASTROLOGY INVESTIGATION,” A NEW WEEKLY VIDEO SERIES HOSTED BY ALIZA KELLY

Regardless of impending changes in their lives, Kelly stands firm in her belief that they are soulmates, adding that the true value of a relationship is based on growth rather than longevity. "If this beautiful Chiron relationship is helping each other grow, heal and become the best version of themselves, then I'm really all for it. It's doing exactly what it needs to do, and at the end of the day, that is what matters most."

Tune in to Celebrity Astrology Investigation on PEOPLE's digital and social platforms YouTube channel and the free streamer PeopleTV, with new 10- to 15- minute episodes dropping each Tuesday.