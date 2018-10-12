Justin Bieber Seen Crying After Selena Gomez Hospitalization: He 'Will Always Care,' Says Source

Justin Bieber was spotted crying in a car with wife Hailey Baldwin on Thursday as they left their pastor’s home — and fans are wondering if news of Selena Gomez‘s recent hospitalization may have played a part in his tears.

“Justin will always care about Selena,” a source close to Bieber, 24, tells PEOPLE. “It’s hard for him to hear that she isn’t doing well. They have both had their separate struggles over the years and Justin was always very sympathetic to Selena’s. He wants the best for Selena. He wants her to be happy and healthy.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Snorlax / MEGA

RELATED: Justin Bieber Seen Hugging Friends at Church Following Selena Gomez Hospitalization News

A source confirmed to PEOPLE Wednesday that Gomez, 26, is seeking treatment after recently suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital.

The “Wolves” singer experienced “a panic attack” during her second hospital stay in just a few short weeks — she suffers from a low white blood cell count, a common side effect for kidney transplant patients — and “she realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Says She’s the ‘Best I’ve Ever Been’ As She Announces Social Media Break

On Thursday, the pop star was photographed hugging friends after driving himself to church in Los Angeles. With his long hair unkempt, Bieber, who secretly tied the knot with Baldwin last month, had a somber look as he wore a pink hoodie.

Justin Bieber and friend Splash News

In July, after Bieber popped the question to Baldwin four months after splitting with Gomez, a source exclusively told PEOPLE that Bieber and Gomez’s relationship, which has been on and off since the pair first went public in 2011, had fully fizzled.

“They haven’t spoken in months,” the source said. “She hasn’t been talking about him since they ended things again earlier this year. It was never a healthy situation for Selena and Justin.”

A Bieber insider added, “Their relationship was always very complex and complicated. It was just too much baggage.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber last November Pacific Coast News

RELATED: A Complete History of Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez’s On-Again, Off-Again Relationship

The couple’s first run ended in November 2012, but by September 2014, they’d already gotten back together — only to break up again less than two months later. They stayed apart for the following three years, with Gomez famously dating The Weeknd until October 2017.

However, in early 2018 Bieber and the former Disney Channel star started spending a lot of time together, though they never officially got back together. In March 2018, an insider told PEOPLE they were taking “a break.” Six months later, Bieber was married.