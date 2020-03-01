Justin Bieber Calls Wife Hailey Baldwin His 'Birthday Gift' as He Parties with Friends in L.A.

Justin Bieber had wife Hailey Baldwin by his side as he celebrated another year of life.

Kicking off the singer’s 26th birthday festivities on Saturday, the couple stepped out together for a dinner at Pecorino, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. Bieber dressed casually for the outing, wearing a grey sweatshirt and a pair of green sweatpants, while the 23-year-old model opted for a white crop top, a pair of jeans and a black coat.

“The dinner was super casual. It was just the two of them. They arrived around 6 p.m. They were both in a great mood,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They looked very happy. They shared several dishes and very much enjoyed it.”

Later on in the evening, the pair cuddled up together while attending a celebratory bash at Delilah nightclub with friends.

“They had drinks and partied with friends, but it was still a pretty chill celebration,” an insider says. “Justin and Hailey stayed close to each other all night. He kept hugging her and seemed very happy to be spending his birthday with Hailey. Around midnight, everyone sang happy birthday. There were cake and cupcakes.”

According to several videos posted on fan accounts, Bieber took the microphone to serenade his wife with his new song “E.T.A.”

Making it extra clear just how much Baldwin means to him, the Canadian singer went on to share a photo of the pair sharing a kiss that night. “Your [sic] my birthday gift bubba,” he captioned the image.

The couple also recently celebrated Valentine’s Day together, which marked the official release date of Bieber’s latest album Changes.

“My forever Valentine,” Bieber proudly wrote of his wife in an Instagram post he shared in celebration of the romantic holiday.

Keeping her caption simple as well, Baldwin shared a photo of her own on Feb. 14. “Happy valentines day cwazzzyyy ❣️,” she wrote in the snap which was taken at Bieber’s private album launch party.

The pair’s Valentine’s Day festivities also included a bountiful display of rose petals, candles and sweet treats which the pop star shared in a video that he posted on his Instagram story.

They enjoyed dinner atop a dining table which was covered in decorations. Baldwin also shared the sweet surprise on her own Instagram story, captioning the footage with a sticker that read, “Happy Valentime’s.”

Bieber and Baldwin tied the knot privately for the first time in a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018. They celebrated their nuptials with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.

Baldwin recently opened up about how their relationship has changed over the years.

“Justin and I are homebodies. When we first got married, I was still coming out of the phase where I liked to always be doing something,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “But now I’ve realized how much of a luxury it is to just be able to stay in on a Friday night with a fire going. Now I will never go back!”