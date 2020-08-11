"We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” Hailey Baldwin said of their quarantine activities during PaleyFest LA, where the duo promoted Justin Bieber's latest project, Justin Bieber: Seasons

Hailey Baldwin Says That She and Husband Justin Bieber 'Haven't Made Any Babies' in Quarantine

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are still just a family of two.

The 23-year-old model opened up about how she and her musician husband, 26, have been spending quarantine together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and have not yet begun any plans to extend their family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” Baldwin said of their quarantine activities during PaleyFest LA, where the duo promoted Bieber's latest project, Justin Bieber: Seasons.

"Honestly, I really do think we’ve enjoyed this time," she added. "We're still pretty newly married. I mean, we'll celebrate two years in September."

Image zoom Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Baldwin went on to share that Bieber was "supposed to be on tour" before his shows were postponed due to the current health crisis, so they've instead been "enjoying" their extra time together instead.

"Even through the quarantine, we’re still pretty newly married. We’ve just been enjoying our time together and getting to know each other deeper," Baldwin said. "We’ve been having a really fun summer, regardless of everything that’s been going on."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Bieber chimed in and shared, "It’s surprisingly pretty good for us. Obviously, we have compassion for those who are really struggling, and that hurts us. But for us, we’ve really been able to create a deeper bond with each other, spending a lot of time with each other and not traveling, but road-tripping."

The model added, "I think we've been able to get a lot of things done that we maybe felt like we didn't have time for before but it's been good. It sucks cause we miss our families, we miss seeing our friends. But other than that, it's been okay."

Image zoom Justin Bieber (L) and Hailey Baldwin Hailey Bieber/Instagram

The couple has been open about their plans to eventually start a family over the years, often documenting their desire through various interviews and social media posts.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia for their December 2018 cover story, Baldwin said, "I love kids and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon."

In July 2019, the "Yummy" singer reflected on one day becoming a father in an Instagram post taken during a trip to a Disney theme park.

"Love dates with you, baby … One day I'll be doing daddy-daughter dates ... Not hinting at anything soon I'm not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while," he captioned a pic of himself and his wife, who was sporting Minnie Mouse ears.

RELATED VIDEO: Justin Bieber Says Having Kids Is Up to Wife Hailey Baldwin: ‘It’s Her Body’

That same month, Baldwin caused a stir on social media after she commented on friend Kylie Jenner's Instagram photos of her young daughter, Stormi Webster, "Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she's the sweetest."