Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'

"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California

Published on January 27, 2023 10:46 PM
Photo: Julie Bowen/Instagram; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles.

The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience.

In the clip, she shows off a homemade red and pink heart-shaped sign, which she wrapped in string lights. One side read, "Harry I'm old," and she turned it around to show "but I know what I'm doing" on the other side.

Bowen apparently got more than the price of admission at Thursday's show when Styles' leather pants ripped down the middle while he performed "Music for a Sushi Restaurant." Ever the professional, the Grammy Award winner finished the song despite the wardrobe malfunction.

The Modern Family alum's outing comes a year after she discussed her crush on Styles with former costar Adam DeVine as he guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show last January, shortly after she attended his Fine Line tour.

"You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles?" Bowen said. "Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!"

She added: "He's just bringing the joy and the light and the 'Watermelon Sugar.' You just feel good about the whole experience."

RELATED VIDEO: See the Moment Harry Styles Accidentally Splits His Leather Pants During His Concert

Bowen was previously married to Scott Phillips from 2004 to 2018 and they share sons Oliver McLanahan, 15, and 13-year-old twins John and Gustav.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Styles and Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" after they were first linked in January 2021 while working on their movie Don't Worry Darling.

