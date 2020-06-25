Julianne Hough Sings a Breakup Anthem — and Throws Some Punches — for Darren Criss' New Show

Julianne Hough is throwing punches.

In a new music video for Darren Criss' satirical Quibi show Royalties, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, the former Dancing with the Stars pro, 31, steps into the boxing ring to perform Criss' original song "Prizefighter" as a character named Gabriella Lamboni.

The breakup anthem — written from the dumpee's point of view — begins with Hough singing in the first verse, "I'm chillin' on my couch watchin' TNT/Rocky marathon, and I'm on Part III/Every time he got his heart stepped on/He took it in his stride and he kept on/And I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, Rocky's just like me.'"

Hough then sings in the chorus, "Hands up in the air with my gloves on/My left hook is knockin' out your love song/You thought that I would retire/Comin' back strong I'm a prizefighter/Sucker punch had me lookin' foolish/Below the belt/Raging Bull s—/Takin' home my title/Throw you out the ring I'm a prizefighter/Champion of the world I'm a prizefighter."

Image zoom Julianne Hough

As Hough starts to sing the second verse in the music video, she can be seen having an argument with a man, presumably meant to represent her character's ex, over a dinner table placed on the boxing ring.

"After 12 rounds I was proud that I made it/But you turned around, said you felt suffocated/You used me up for fame just like Creed did/You went and killed my vibe like Mr. T did/I got my ass dumped like a bum, and I hate it," she sings.

When Hough — who recently confirmed she and her husband Brooks Laich split after nearly three years of marriage — starts the chorus up again, she takes the man head-on in the ring.

By the end of the music video, she has knocked him out and earned herself a championship belt.

Image zoom Julianne Hough

Royalties follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo — Sara (Kether Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) — as they navigate the strange and hilarious challenges of creating a truly great song, week after week, for insane artists.

Each episode features real-life entertainment personalities portraying fictitious (and ridiculous) music stars, along with original songs penned by Criss, 33. Criss co-wrote and executive-produced the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, his fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Team Starkid.

Along with Hough, future episodes are set to feature Jackie Tohn, Jennifer Coolidge and Sabrina Carpenter performing original songs. The episodes featuring Rufus Wainwright, Lil Rel Howery, Bonnie McKee and Mark Hamill have already been released.