Julianne Hough Will Sing, Dance and Tell Stories in Four N.Y.C. Concert Dates Next Month

Julianne Hough is ready to entertain this holiday season!

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 34, will perform four cabaret-style concerts over two weekends next month in the Big Apple.

"This show is really a love letter to New York City," Hough tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To all the dreamers, the beautiful Broadway community who welcomed me with open arms this past year and to my old and new friends who inspired me to dig deeper within myself and uncover a part of me that was so ready to be discovered."

Julianne Hough will feature a mix of music, dancing and storytelling, according to a release, with the multi-hyphenate star also directing, choreographing and producing the project. The release also teases "special guests," as well as a five-piece band and backing vocalists.

"Of course it's the holiday season, so the audience can expect to dance and sing along to some high energy holiday classics as well as be a witness to me truly opening my heart and sharing some of my most intimate dreams, hopes and fears," the Emmy winner says.

Hough continues, "I've always been a performer and with this show I will also be directing, choreographing and producing with an intimate group of incredibly talented people."

Julianne Hough. TodayTix

The past year has been one of career milestones for the Rock of Ages star. In April, she made her Broadway debut — but it wasn't in a flashy musical, as some might expect.

Instead, Hough showed off her comedy chops in the political satire POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, in which she played Dusty, a freewheeling farm girl who is more than meets the eye.

Hough starred in the show alongside Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Suzy Nakamura, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper and Julie White.

"This play gives permission to women that all parts of us can exist, that we don't need to be just one thing," Hough told PEOPLE at the time. "I think as a woman in general, you're always going to be underestimated. In earlier stages of my career, there was a moment of needing to prove my worth. But as I've gotten older, I don't feel the need to prove anything; I just am who I am."

Julianne Hough (center) in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Paul Kolnik

And now, on the eve of her latest project, the Grease Live! star is reflecting on taking center stage — on her own terms.

"Exploring and trying new things is what this show and season of life is all about for me," Hough says. "Being able to reinvent myself over and over through the years has been a great gift, to create new narratives. To find my balance of 'artist vs performer' and the space between … is so important to me."

She adds, "I always say, 'If it scares me, it means I have to do it.' Well, I'm not going to lie — I'm pushing myself beyond my comfort zone with this show, and it is absolutely thrilling."

"I hope the audiences leave feeling inspired to live their most authentic truth, ready to sing and dance and celebrate this wonderful holiday season together!" Hough concludes.

Julianne Hough at the Paradise Club, Times Square EDITION presented by TodayTix, runs Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17. Tickets are available at todaytix.com and range in price from $79 to $450, with some including dinner and meet & greet experiences.