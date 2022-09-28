Julian Lennon Urges Listeners to Treat the Earth with Care amid Climate Crisis on New Song 'Change'

"We're going to change the world together / You and I and everyone, forever," sings Julian on the percussive ballad, released in partnership with forest conservation marketing organization Everland

By
Published on September 28, 2022 06:05 PM
amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 – Arrivals
Julian Lennon. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty

Julian Lennon is incorporating his passion for climate change into his music.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter and son of the Beatles' John Lennon released a new song in partnership with forest conservation marketing organization Everland titled "Change," which calls attention to the climate crisis and the urgency to fix it.

"So gather up, our courage for the road lies ahead / If we don't do this together, we'll surely end up dead," sings the Jude musician on the percussive ballad. "And we'll put the past behind us / Clean the air and clean the sea / Feed the world with human kindness / Love will set us free."

Julian continues, "We're going to change the world together / You and I and everyone, forever."

Commissioned by Everland, "Change" was first performed live by Julian at the organization's Concert for Climate on June 4, held at the Fotografiska Museum in Stockholm as part of the United Nations Environment Programme's World Environment Day. The song was featured as the theme for the event's series of climate-focused documentaries.

"When I learned about the impactful work happening at the forest conservation projects that Everland represents, which puts indigenous rights and community investment at the center, I felt compelled to create a song for the series that would remind everyone of the vital need to protect nature," said Julian, who founded the White Feather Foundation in 2007 to focus on preserving Indigenous land, in a press statement around the Concert for Climate.

He continued, "Forests are essential to maintaining life on earth and Indigenous people hold the key to safeguarding this most precious resource."

Julian Lennon attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022
Julian Lennon. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Similarly to his father, Julian has long incorporated social causes into his artistry. He co-wrote a children's book trilogy featuring the titles Touch the Earth, Heal the Earth and Love the Earth, released from 2017 to 2020. A portion of the proceeds supported his White Feather Foundation.

"After having written songs about environmental and humanitarian issues, worked as executive producer on several award-winning documentaries and founded the White Feather Foundation, I asked myself what was next in that line of thought and direction," Julian told PEOPLE of the book series in 2017. "What could I do to reach people who were complacent about those very issues?"

He continued at the time, "I would hope that these books would serve as a gentle reminder of how beautiful the world we live in is, as well as the problems we face on a daily basis."

"Change" is available now to stream and purchase.

