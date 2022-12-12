Julian Lennon Says He 'Loved' 'Yesterday' Movie Until 'Weird' John Lennon Twist: 'Wasn't Necessary'

The shocking John Lennon plot twist that marked the end of the 2019 romantic comedy Yesterday didn't land with every viewer — including the legendary Beatle's son, Julian Lennon.

The "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer, 59, shared his thoughts on the film for the first time in a recent episode of comedian Kevin Nealon's web series Hiking with Kevin, and revealed that he wasn't exactly fond of the twist.

"I actually loved that film Yesterday, until they put that weird bit of an impression of what Dad would look like in his 70s and 80s or whatever, up on a Scottish or Irish island," Lennon said. "And it kind of threw the whole film off for me."

The film, directed by Danny Boyle, tells the story of a struggling musician whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes one of just a few people in the world who remember the music of the Beatles.

After passing their classic tunes off as his own, he achieves international stardom—and at the end of the film, ends up seeking advice from an 80-year-old John Lennon, portrayed by an actor and aged using CGI. In a world without the Beatles, he was never killed in 1980, and instead lived a long, peaceful life in a seaside home.

"I didn't get—it wasn't necessary for me, I don't think," Julian Lennon told Nealon. "And it was just weird."

Boyle knew the scene would be polarizing, and told USA Today upon the film's release that British people call it a "Marmite scene" because "it divides people very clearly."

Still, he said the film was a hit with Ringo Starr and his wife Barbara Bach, as well as the family of late Beatle George Harrison.

Julian Lennon. Amy Sussman/WireImage

"We sent everyone the finished film, and we got a lovely message from Ringo and Barbara, and a lovely message back from Olivia [Harrison], George's widow. I don't think Paul's seen the film yet but he saw and liked the trailer," Boyle said. "Somebody's life was robbed and movies can give him back to us, just for a moment. And I love that about movies."

Julian Lennon, meanwhile, spoke to PEOPLE in September ahead of the release of his latest album Jude, and said that he is in the best place he's ever been in life after years of tumult.

"I'm good all the way down the line these days," he said. "I'd always hoped I would get here. How long is the journey going to be? That was the question… It's finding that place of peace and I think I've achieved that."