Julian Lennon Runs into 'Uncle' Paul McCartney at Airport: 'What Are the Chances?'

Fate works in mysterious ways, as Julian Lennon and Paul McCartney found out Saturday.

The 59-year-old musician and son of late Beatles member John Lennon tweeted that he ran into his father's former bandmate at an airport by sheer luck.

"It's Amazing who you run into in an airport lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…." Julian tweeted. "So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…."

Julian posted two black-and-white shots along with the tweet, one of him posing for a selfie with McCartney, 80.

In the second photo, McCartney points to his phone displaying Julian's seventh studio album Jude, which was released in September. The album's cover art depicts Julian as a young boy in a white button-up shirt, looking over his shoulder.

Coincidentally, the "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer named his new album after the Beatles hit "Hey Jude," which McCartney wrote for Julian when he was 5 years old amid his parents John and Cynthia Lennon's divorce.

In April, Julian revealed on the SiriusXM Volume radio show Debatable that he had a "love-hate relationship" with the song.

"I am thankful to Paul for writing it and putting some hope behind what was to come," Julian explained. "But the downside of it was it was a dark reminder of what actually went down at the time, the separation."

Since then, Julian has learned to embrace the song and told PEOPLE in September that there was a message behind the similarity in name between his album and the Beatles track.

RELATED Video: Julian Lennon Says He 'Always Hoped' He'd Get to Place of Peace After Forgiving Dad John Years Ago

"It was very much reflective, looking in the mirror deeply and trying to find that place of peace," he said. "I found it one or two times before, but it got lost in the muddle of life. Working on the album was about getting in touch with myself and who I am."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Julian said that although he hasn't "carried any negativity" over his father leaving for a long time, he still has to "work through a few knots here and there," and Jude helped open a new chapter for him, along with his name change in 2020.

"I wanted to prove to myself that I'm so much more than John's son or being [fans'] version of John in a lot of people's minds," Julian said. "That was important to me, to build a foundation to myself outside of music, that I was capable of just about anything I put my mind and heart to. I can hold my head up high."