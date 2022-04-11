Julian Lennon Covers Dad John Lennon's 'Imagine' for First Time Ever During Ukraine Fundraiser

The legendary Beatles musician's son sang a cover of his father's signature hit during Global Citizen's televised Stand Up for Ukraine benefit concert on April 8

Julian Lennon is reversing his stance on not performing one of his late father John Lennon's songs — for a good cause.

On Friday, the legendary Beatles musician's 59-year-old son sang a cover of his father's signature hit, "Imagine," during Global Citizen's televised Stand Up for Ukraine benefit concert, which raised over $10 billion to help refugees.

Julian had formerly vowed never to perform his dad's three-time platinum-certified 1971 hit, released shortly after The Beatles officially split, though he explained his changed stance in the performance's YouTube description.

"The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy... As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could," Julian wrote on April 8. "So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad's song, IMAGINE."

"Why now, after all these years? — I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing 'IMAGINE' would be if it was the 'End of the World'… But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide," continued the musician. "Because within this song, we're transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…"

Furthermore, the "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer connected the track's lyrical message to the ongoing tragedies occurring in Ukraine as a result of the nation's war with Russia. "The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for," he explained. "As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere."

His statement concluded with a call to action for figures in power and listeners alike: "I'm calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere! Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine."

Born in 1963 to John and his first wife, Cynthia Powell, Julian's connection to music goes back to his early childhood. Per Rolling Stone, his father claimed Julian inspired the Beatles' classic 1967 hit "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" after drawing a picture of his nursery school classmate, Lucy O'Donnell, at 3 years old.

Last month, Julian announced his seventh album, JUDE, will be released later this year. The forthcoming record's title draws from the Beatles' 1968 song of the same name, which was originally written by Paul McCartney to comfort a 5-year-old Julian during his parents' divorce.