Julian Lennon Celebrates 60th Birthday with Brother Sean Lennon, Whom He Says 'Made My Night & Day'

The "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer turned 60 on Saturday, and celebrated with a dinner in Paris

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on April 10, 2023 11:40 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqy-jigqROP/?hl=en. Julian Lennon/Instagram
Julian Lennon and Sean Lennon. Photo: Julian Lennon/Instagram

Julian Lennon celebrated his 60th birthday with his "nearest & dearest" by his side — including brother Sean Ono Lennon.

The "Too Late for Goodbyes" singer ushered in a new decade with a celebratory dinner at Hotel Costes in Paris, photos from which he shared on social media on Sunday.

"Thank you to [record label] BMG for Hosting this lovely Birdy dinner, with some of My nearest & dearest…" he wrote alongside a photo of him and his guests seated at a dinner table.

Next to him sat brother Sean, 47, and Lennon added that it was extra special to have him by his side (Julian was born to John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia, while Sean's mom is the "Imagine" singer's second wife, Yoko Ono).

"And Especially to the guy sitting to my left… Having you there made my night & day… ❤️🙏🏻😘," he wrote, referring to Sean, who left three red heart emojis in the comments section.

Lennon also shared a carousel of photos featuring him posing with Sean on Instagram. Among those to wish him a happy birthday was fellow Beatle kid Dhani Harrison, son of the late George Harrison.

"Love you guys !!! Happy Birthday Jules ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," he wrote.

The musician previously opened up to PEOPLE in September about his relationship with his "best mate" Sean, and said they'd recently teamed up to attend a screening of Get Back together.

"We're brothers and we love each other deeply on that level," he said. "We just talk daily, same as anybody would."

Just before his birthday on April 8, Lennon shared a black-and-white photo of himself looking into a mirror, ready to take on his next decade.

RELATED VIDEO: Julian Lennon Explains Why He Legally Changed His Name: 'For Me, It's a Whole Other World'

"If this is what turning 60 looks like, bring it on…." the musician, photographer, documentary filmmaker, children's book author and philanthropist captioned the post.

He released his most recent album Jude in September, and told PEOPLE at the time that he was at the best place he's ever been in life.

"I'm good all the way down the line these days," he said. "I'd always hoped I would get here. How long is the journey going to be? That was the question… It's finding that place of peace and I think I've achieved that."

