Julián Figueroa, Mexican Singer-Songwriter and Telenovela Actor, Dead at 27

Mexican singer-songwriter and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa has died. He was 27.

His death was announced Sunday night by ANDI Mexico, a.k.a. the country's performers guild, on social media. "The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa," read a tweet from the organization, translated to English per Deadline.

"Actor and singer, has launched various albums like 'Julián Figueroa y su banda.' To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences," continued the post.

Figueroa, who most recently starred on the telenovela Mi camino es amarte and was in the midst of creating his first solo album, died on Sunday in Mexico City. The star was born to father Joan Sebastian, a popular Mexican singer who died in 2015, and mother Maribel Guardia, an actress.

Guardia posted about the loss and revealed Figueroa's cause of death in an Instagram post shared Monday. "It saddens me to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who has unfortunately preceded us in parting from this level," read her post, translated to English per Billboard.

The actress said she was at the theater when her son was found unconscious at his home. "They called 911 and when the ambulance and police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no traces of violence," she wrote. "The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

She asked for the family's privacy to be respected, noting that the funeral will be private.

Figueroa, known for songs including "Volaré" and "Cómo Olvidar," was set to turn 28 on May 5. He is the third of Sebastian's eight sons to die, following Trigo Figueroa's 2006 murder and Juan Sebastián's 2010 murder.

The musician and actor is survived by his wife Ime Garza, 6-year-old son José Julián and siblings José Manuel, Juliana, Zarelea, Marcelina and Joana.

His final Instagram post on Sunday was a tribute to his late father, whose birthday was on Saturday. Sebastian would have turned 72.

"How slowly 8 years have gone by, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time is a fix for everything, but this is a vile lie, it hurts more every day, and this is without fear of hurting sensibilities," wrote Figueroa, translated to English per Billboard, alongside a childhood photo with his father.