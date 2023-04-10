Julián Figueroa, Mexican Singer-Songwriter and Telenovela Actor, Dead at 27

The Mi camino es amarte star's death was detailed by his mother, actress Maribel Guardia

By
Published on April 10, 2023 01:55 PM
Julián Figueroa poses for photo during presentation of Mi camino es amarte soap opera
Julián Figueroa. Photo: Medios y Media/Getty Images

Mexican singer-songwriter and telenovela actor Julián Figueroa has died. He was 27.

His death was announced Sunday night by ANDI Mexico, a.k.a. the country's performers guild, on social media. "The National Association of Performers communicates the death of member Julián Figueroa," read a tweet from the organization, translated to English per Deadline.

"Actor and singer, has launched various albums like 'Julián Figueroa y su banda.' To his family and friends, our sincerest condolences," continued the post.

Figueroa, who most recently starred on the telenovela Mi camino es amarte and was in the midst of creating his first solo album, died on Sunday in Mexico City. The star was born to father Joan Sebastian, a popular Mexican singer who died in 2015, and mother Maribel Guardia, an actress.

Julián Figueroa performing during a traditional Mexican Posada
Julián Figueroa. Medios y Media/Getty Images

Guardia posted about the loss and revealed Figueroa's cause of death in an Instagram post shared Monday. "It saddens me to announce the passing of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who has unfortunately preceded us in parting from this level," read her post, translated to English per Billboard.

The actress said she was at the theater when her son was found unconscious at his home. "They called 911 and when the ambulance and police arrived, they found him already lifeless, with no traces of violence," she wrote. "The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation."

She asked for the family's privacy to be respected, noting that the funeral will be private.

Figueroa, known for songs including "Volaré" and "Cómo Olvidar," was set to turn 28 on May 5. He is the third of Sebastian's eight sons to die, following Trigo Figueroa's 2006 murder and Juan Sebastián's 2010 murder.

Julián Figueroa poses for photo during presentation of Por siempre Joan Sebastian Televisa series at Taxco
Julián Figueroa. Medios y Media/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musician and actor is survived by his wife Ime Garza, 6-year-old son José Julián and siblings José Manuel, Juliana, Zarelea, Marcelina and Joana.

His final Instagram post on Sunday was a tribute to his late father, whose birthday was on Saturday. Sebastian would have turned 72.

"How slowly 8 years have gone by, since the day you left time tastes more bitter. And people proclaim that time is a fix for everything, but this is a vile lie, it hurts more every day, and this is without fear of hurting sensibilities," wrote Figueroa, translated to English per Billboard, alongside a childhood photo with his father.

Related Articles
Hugh Jackman, Celebs on Vacation
Hugh Jackman Gets Serious About Sun Protection in Costa Rica amid Skin Cancer Tests, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Every Year's Best Director Oscar Winner
Every Best Director Oscar Winner, Ever
Iuri Lapicus
MMA Fighter Iuri Lapicus Dead at 27 After Motorcycle Crash in Italy
Vicente Fernandez
Mariachi Legend Vicente Fernández Dies at 81, Months After Suffering Fall
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
NYPD Blue Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
'NYPD Blue' Child Actor Austin Majors Dead at 27
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Barrett Strong
Motown Singer and Temptations Songwriter Barrett Strong Dead at 81
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9795653a) Cody Longo 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dead at 34: He 'Was Our Whole World'
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 06: PEYTON PLACE - "Ryan O'Neal Home Layout" 5/18/64 Kevin O'Neal (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Kevin O'Neal, 'No Time for Sergeants' Actor, Dead at 77: He 'Had a Wicked Sense of Humor'
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Jeremy Ruehlemann walks in Nick Graham S/S 2019 Collection during NYFW Men's July 2018 at Cadillac House on July 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dead at 27, Christian Siriano Says 'One of My Muses and Always Will Be'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022