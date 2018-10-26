Are Julia Michaels & Lauv Dating? 'I Have the Best Girlfriend,' He Says amid Romance Rumors

Fans have no “Issues” with this pairing!

Julia Michaels and Lauv have been fueling romance rumors recently as the singers, both 24, have taken to social media with cryptic messages about a budding relationship.

Lauv’s tweet earlier this week raised eyebrows when he revealed his current relationship status. “I have the best girlfriend in the world okay thats all I gotta say, you can get back to your night xoxo cool,” he wrote.

And on Thursday, Michaels raved about him in the comments section on Instagram. “I love everything about you,” she wrote.

i have the best girlfriend in the world okay thats all i gotta say, you can get back to your night xoxo cool — Lauv (@lauvsongs) October 23, 2018

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she recently wore one of his favorite sweatshirts in a cuddly photo of the duo.

In addition, they starred in the music video for their duet, “There’s No Way,” in which they make eyes at each other and the chemistry is palpable.

Earlier this month, Michaels and Lauv performed together on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City and she made a surprise appearance at his Oct. 21 concert in Minneapolis.

“Low key saw you guys kiss after your set and then skip away holding hands and it was cute af,” one fan commented on a photo Lauv shared from the show.

In September, they denied they were anything more than friends.

Calling each other “buddies,” Michaels told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s definitely a friendship that’s developed over time. When you write songs, I mean, it’s a very intimate thing… you get to know a lot about a person in a very short amount of time. It almost forces you to have chemistry and then it’s up to you and the other person to keep it going.”

Michaels will be opening for Keith Urban‘s Graffiti U tour in Australia in January. Meanwhile, Lauv is on the road with Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol on Sheeran’s North American stadium tour.