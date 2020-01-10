Julia Michaels and JP Saxe Are Dating After Collaborating: She 'Has Loved Me Through All of This'

Love is in the air for JP Saxe and Julia Michaels!

Saxe and Michaels, both 26, are officially dating, PEOPLE confirms. Fans began speculating that the two were romantically linked after they shared PDA-filled photos on their Instagram stories.

In a touching tribute that Saxe shared on his Instagram early Friday reflecting on his mother’s battle with cancer, the singer also unveiled his true feelings for his girlfriend.

“Somewhat delayed 2019 thoughts.. but.. in a lot of ways this photo sums up my year,” he began in his caption. “Back in July we were told my mom only had months left to live. 4 days after that meeting with the doctors in Toronto, my first day back in LA, I met a girl in a writing session I shortly fell in love with. (we wrote a pretty special song that day too).”

An insider confirms to PEOPLE that the couple have been dating since collaborating on their song “If The World Was Ending.”

Saxe continued his sweet caption, writing: “Fast forward to the very end of the year… we’re all sitting together in the hospital watching sister act 2. Without question, watching my mom losing her battle with cancer has been the saddest thing I’ve ever experienced, but some of the happiest moments of my life have intertwined their way into all of it. like how mom came to NYC and got to see me on the tonight show.. That’s the last time she’ll have seen me perform. And ya that’s sad as f— but it’s pretty cool too.”

For Saxe, sharing his Tonight Show performance with his girlfriend in front of his mother made the experience truly unforgettable.

“I was on that stage with a person I love and who has loved me through all of this with more generosity and compassion than I know how to believe,” he added. “So ya.. worst year of my life. But kinda the best one too, and I’ve still had my mom to share it all with, and I’ll never forget that.”

Celebrity pals and fans were quick to show their support on the heartfelt post. “Sending you so much love keep shining so bright ❤️ your mom is so special to have raised someone like you,” one person wrote. “You and @juliamichaels are such a special couple ❤️,” the Instagram user added. Shawn Mendes liked the photo.

During their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, fans noticed that sparks were flying between the duo. “Her chemistry with anyone she works with literally gives me chills…Damn,” one person commented on a video of the performance. “Julia Michaels could fool me into thinking she is dating literally anyone,” another wrote.

On Thursday, Saxe shared a photo of himself and Michaels smiling together in front of Niagara Falls on his Instagram story. In the cute snap that he shared on his Instagram story, the couple can be seen bundled up in front of a waterfall with a rainbow beaming across the scenic view.

Since Grammy-nominated Michaels released her acclaimed Inner Monologue EPs last year, she’s been on tour and busy collaborating with other artists. In addition to her duet with Saxe, Michaels co-wrote three tracks on Selena Gomez‘s new album Rare, including the No. 1 hit “Lose You to Love Me.”