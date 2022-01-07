"She is flattered by [Kanye's] attention and goes along with his ideas," a source says of Julia Fox, who confirmed her new romance with Kanye West on Thursday

Julia Fox Is 'Like' Kanye West's New 'Muse,' Says Source: 'He Loves Her Smile and Attitude'

Kanye West's new romance with Julia Fox has also brought him a fresh source of inspiration.

According to a source, the rapper, 44, sees the Uncut Gems actress — who confirmed their romance Thursday in a self-penned Interview article detailing their recent New York City date night — "kind of like his muse."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He loves her smile and attitude," says the source.

As for Fox, 31, "she is intrigued by Kanye," says the source. "She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her."

While their romance has certainly gotten off to a steamy start, West — who posted a clip of Fox walking to his Instagram Stories Friday — "isn't looking for anything serious," adds the source. "He is much into work projects right now. He has big visions for this year."

In her article for Interview, which also featured several PDA-heavy photos, Fox said that she met West in Miami on New Year's Eve.

"It was an instant connection," she said. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she continued, adding that she was impressed with West's punctuality on their lavish second date.

After watching the play, the pair headed to dinner at Carbone, which Fox said "is one of my favorite restaurants."

Kanye West Arriving At Carbone Restaurant Kanye West and Julia Fox outside Carbone | Credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

Not content with just having a quiet post-Broadway meal at the restaurant, West directed "an entire photoshoot" starring Fox at the eatery.

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," said Fox, who wore Miaou's thong pants with a tight Balenciaga turtleneck and coat for the impromptu shoot.

After dinner, West had a "surprise" planned for Fox which she said left her "in shock."

"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," she said. "It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Attends Broadway's Slave Play with Julia Fox: 'He Was Excited She Was There,' Says Source

In the images, Fox can be seen being dressed by a stylist from racks of clothing including numerous pieces from Diesel's Spring/Summer 22 runway collection from new creative director Glenn Martens.

West, wine in hand, watches on, seemingly approving looks. And he clearly approved as Fox, clad in her new look, can be seen in other photos straddling West on the floor.

Fox concluded the article by describing their chemistry and hopes for the future.

"Everything with us has been so organic," she said. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

West previously said fashion was "a language of love" for him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in Jan. 2020.

"That's how I bagged her in the first place," he said in November on an episode of Drink Champs. "I pulled up, I had the Balmains and the jackets and stuff, I pull the jackets and the shoes."

Last month, the Donda artist dedicated his song "Runaway" to Kardashian, 41, at the Free Larry Hoover concert. "I need you to run right back to me, baby," he sang, before adding: "More specifically, Kimberly."

A source has previously told PEOPLE that although she filed to be declared legally single, West was still hoping there was a chance they'd reconcile.

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the source said. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."