Julia Fox and Kanye West Share Kisses and Cuddles in Intimate Snapshots from Date Night

Julia Fox and Kanye West have been dating since New Year's Eve, when the pair met in Miami

Julia Fox isn't shy about showing off her new man Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress, 31, posted a few cozy moments with the rapper, 44, on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In the one montage, Fox and West are caught in the flashbulbs of cameras as they walk side-by-side in a blurry clip.

The footage also shows a kiss between the couple, who are both dressed in all-black outfits, before it cuts to a clip of Fox and West lounging together on what appears to have been taken the night they spent time in Los Angeles with Madonna, Antonio Brown and more. (That same night, West was named as a suspect in a battery report from an alleged physical altercation that occurred in downtown L.A.)

In Monday's Stories, Fox also included a low-lit photo of herself leaning into West and holding a glass of wine as the musician kissed her cheek and pulled her close at the waist.

Since striking up a romance with West on New Year's Eve, Fox has chronicled plenty of memorable moments with him, including their second date, which she described in an essay for Interview magazine accompanied by a photo spread from their outing.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."

Fox added, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

After dishing about her romance to Interview, Fox continued sharing details about her new relationship with another exclusive in the magazine titled "Fox News."

Fox told the outlet that West transformed her style, explaining, "After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s--- was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic."

"It wasn't like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life," she said. "I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past."

Fox said she sees her romance with West as a "reward" after going through a difficult period in her life.

"Even a month ago, I was so f------ like…not getting along with my son's father, or not having help. It was just me alone. I was so tired and everything was work," said Fox, who shares 1-year-old son Valentino with her ex, Peter Artemiev.

"I just remember being like, 'I know that there's going to be a reward for this, like this is so f------ miserable that I know, that I know something good will come of this if I just hang in there,' " she continued. "And then a few days later there I am with Ye, and it was the most instant natural organic attraction and connection."