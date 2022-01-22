"Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life," Julia Fox said while seemingly addressing criticism that she's dating Kanye West "for the money"

Julia Fox 'Couldn't Care' Less About the 'Attention' She's Getting from Kanye West Romance

Julia Fox isn't bothered by the chatter surrounding her relationship with Kanye West.

While opening up about how she's evolved from being an "attention seeker" in her younger days, the Uncut Gems actress, 31, appeared to address headlines over her connection to the Grammy-winning rapper, 44.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," she said on Friday's episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

"People are like 'Oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money.' Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

She added that she only cares about creating art and "putting things into the world."

"Watch my movie, read my book," the actress quipped. "That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less."

Julia Fox Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty

Also in the episode, Fox briefly gave details about a recent dinner she shared with West and several other stars, including Madonna.

She noted that ex Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown was present, adding, "There was a lot going on. Madonna was there. I was actually supposed to be at dinner for just Madonna and I ... and all of these other celebs crashed."

Fox documented the evening on her Instagram Story Tuesday, including footage of her cuddling with West.

In the one clip, Fox and West are caught in the flashbulbs of cameras as they walk side-by-side in a blurry clip. The footage also shows the couple, who are both dressed in all-black outfits, kissing before it cuts to a clip of Fox and West lounging together on what seems to have been taken the night they spent time in Los Angeles with Madonna, Brown, Floyd Mayweather, and more. (That same night, West was named as a suspect in a battery report from an alleged physical altercation that occurred in downtown L.A.)

Kanye West Julia Fox Credit: Julia Fox/Instagram

"They all had dinner in the private dining room. They came separately but just ended up having dinner together," a source told PEOPLE of the star-studded evening. "Kanye and Julia wouldn't leave each other's sides."

Earlier this month, Fox detailed her romance with the Donda rapper in an essay for Interview magazine titled "Date Night." She shared that they had an "instant connection" after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," she wrote.

RELATED: Julia Fox Says Kanye West Romance Isn't a PR Stunt, Talks Pete Davidson: 'We Were All Connected'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Fox added, "Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."