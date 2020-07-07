Halsey Debuts New Song with Late Juice WRLD and Hand Tattoo in His Memory: 'A True Genius'

Juice WRLD, who died suddenly in December at age 21, has a posthumous album titled Legends Never Die out Friday

New Juice WRLD music is set for release this week, seven months after his sudden death.

On Monday, a message posted on his former Instagram account announced plans to drop Legends Never Die, a collection of 15 tracks that the rapper was working on leading up to his death in December at age 21. The album "best represents the music Juice was in the process of creating," according to the statement.

"The album shines a light on the collaborators that meant so much to Juice and deeply impacted his musical process," the statement continued. "Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times. Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever; LEGENDS NEVER DIE!"

Ahead of the album debut, the late rapper's team dropped the single "Life's a Mess," a duet with Halsey, who issued a heartfelt message on Instagram, revealing a hand tattoo she got with the song title's name inked.

"Juice was one of the greatest people I have ever known, and one of the most brilliant artists we will ever live to witness," the singer, 25, wrote. "A true genius who had lyric and melody spilling out of him without any second thought or hesitation. And a beautiful soul who believed in spreading love and creating a community for people to feel less alone."

"It means everything to me that I could be a part of this album," added Halsey. "I cried the first time that I heard it. With all the love in my heart, #lljw."

The rapper died on Dec. 8. His cause of death was revealed in January, an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. The rapper (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) often included lyrics about drug use in his music, a choice his mother explained was to try to let listeners struggling with addiction know they aren't alone.

Reacting to his passing, Halsey paid tribute to Juice WRLD at the time, sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, writing: "Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness."

The rapper's mother, Carmella Wallace, gave a statement to TMZ in December, explaining that her son battled with a drug addiction, and that the family was learning to cope with the loss.

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency," the mother said in a statement.

"Addiction knows no boundaries," she added, "and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything,” Wallace said at the time. “We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Legends Never Die will be available wherever you stream music on Friday, July 10.