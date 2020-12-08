Juice WRLD's Girlfriend Pays Tribute to Rapper 1 Year After Death, Says She Suffered Miscarriages

In a since-deleted tweet, Ally Lotti revealed that she had "three miscarriages" while Juice WRLD was alive and "one more" after he died, "due to stress"

Ally Lotti is opening up about a series of tragic pregnancy losses she endured as she marks the one-year anniversary of boyfriend Juice WRLD's death.

In a since-deleted tweet posted on Friday, Lotti reportedly called the miscarriages "one of the many secrets ive dealt w alone" alongside a series of photos showing the couple cradling her belly.

"It's all he wanted," she reportedly continued in another tweet, which has also been deleted. "We worked a lot and it took a tol [sic] on my body I was always sick. Three miscarriages and after he passed away one more due to stress ... one of the first ppl to call me after he passed was my OB/GYN."

"To this day, i can not get on a plane or hear sirens — tooo triggering," Lotti tweeted Monday, writing that night, "I remember these moments minute by minute — last yr feels like mins away."

"Times not real and it doesn't heal," she added in another tweet on Tuesday.

The "Lucid Dreams" rapper, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine at age 21 after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport last December.

Along with a series of candid Instagram Story videos chronicling how she was feeling about the anniversary (and some footage of her boyfriend singing back in May 2019), Lotti shared another clip of herself and Juice WRLD "early in [their] relationship," beginning her Tuesday caption, "No way can I write anything rn."

"I feel each minutes of the past days n tonight like a movie from before, feeling every emotion," she said. "I remember you told me to go back and watch this if i ever miss you ... you sang me this to me for weeks, my king 🙏🏽"

" 'Whats the catch?' ♾🤍💔 'I love you forever — that means forever,' " she added.

Lotti also posted a video to her Instagram Story showing off a necklace featuring her late love's likeness. "If it wasn't for your love I wouldn't have ever even made it this far," she wrote, in part. "I kno you're here w me endlessly / Not a sec goes [by that] I don't wish for at least one more second longer w you."

Image zoom Ally Lotti and Juice WRLD | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Juice WRLD's mother Carmela Wallace recently posted a tribute to her son on his Instagram account marking what would've been his 22nd birthday, writing on the Dec. 2 post in part, "He will forever be the light of my life."

"Today, we celebrate him, his immense talent and creativity and his contributions to the world," she added. "Through his art, he spoke his truth."

Wallace gave a statement to TMZ following Juice WRLD's death, explaining that her son had battled with a drug addiction and that the family was learning to cope with the loss.

"We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency," she said in a statement.