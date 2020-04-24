Juice WRLD Raps About Addiction, Anxiety in First Posthumous Song Since Death

Fans of Juice WRLD now have never-before-heard music from the late rapper.

Nearly five months after his death at age 21, the artist has a new single out. Titled "Righteous" — which was recorded at his home in Los Angeles prior to his death due to an accidental drug overdose on Dec. 8 — the song debuted on Friday, along with a message from his loved ones.

"Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music," reads a statement from his family posted on his former Instagram account. "Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat."

The post continues, "Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us."

While this is the late rapper's first solo single to be released posthumously, Juice WRLD does appear on the Eminem song "Godzilla," which dropped in January.

"We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive," the statement concluded. "Stay safe everyone."

Juice WRLD's longtime girlfriend Ally Lotti shared the post as well, adding "It's a very emotional song for me to listen to now but i kno how much we both loved this song n i kno j would b so proud. Again we thank yal for all yur support. Together we are strong 999🖤fam"

In January, Juice WRLD's cause of death was revealed to have been an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine. The rapper (born Jarad Anthony Higgins) often included lyrics about drug use in his music, a choice his mother explained was to try to let listeners struggling with addiction know they aren't alone.

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything,” his mom Carmella Wallace previously said. “We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

With "Righteous" — which also premiered with a music video that blends footage of the rapper and animated sequences — Juice WRLD continued opening up about his battle with addiction and anxiety.

"I know that the truth is hard to digest / Five or six pills in my right hand / Codeine runneth over on my nightstand / Takin' medicine to fix all of the damage," he raps in the new song.

Ahead of his December funeral service, Wallace said in a statement that his family could not "believe our time with him has been cut short."

"As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency,” the mother said at the time. "Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it."

She continued: "Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

"Righteous" is now available wherever you stream music.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.