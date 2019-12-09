Drake, Travis Scott, Halsey & More React to Juice WRLD’s Death: ‘You Were Just Getting Started'

Image zoom Juice WRLD Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As news of Juice WRLD’s death broke on Sunday, many of the rapper’s peers and collaborators shared emotional tributes to the young star.

“I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul,” singer Ellie Goulding, who collaborated with Juice, 21, this year on the song “Hate Me,” wrote on Twitter in the first of several posts.

“I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice,” she wrote, going on to share a candid photograph of the pair.

The British singer, 32, went on to post a behind-the-scenes video from the “Hate Me” music video, captioning it, “We will miss you Juice x.”

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

RELATED: Rapper Juice WRLD Dies at 21 After Reportedly Having Seizure in Chicago Airport

Travis Scott, who featured Juice on AstroWorld track “No Bystanders,” posted a black-and-white photo of the pair, writing, “You will love on forever.”

“Bye brother love u dawg.. Rip,” added Lil Yachty, who also collaborated with the late rapper before his death.

“I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short,” superstar Drake wrote alongside another tribute.

Image zoom Travis Scott and Juice WRLD Travis Scott/Instagram

Many other celebrities whose lives had been touched by the rising star also mourned his death.

“Sweet boy. The fastest brain in the game. Your creativity, endless. Immortal. Rest in power. I can’t even explain the sadness,” wrote singer Halsey.

“He knows our hearts. I really wish we had more talks like that one night in LA. Dude. This is ridiculous,” added Chance the Rapper in another post. “Millions of people, not just in Chicago but around the world are hurting because of this and don’t know what to make of it. I’m sorry. Love you and God bless your soul. #legend”

RELATED: Everything to Know About Rapper Juice WRLD After His Death at 21

The Chicago-born artist, whose real name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after reportedly having a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Higgins reportedly remained conscious while en route to a local hospital, according to TMZ, which first reported on the news.

He was pronounced dead around 3:14 a.m. local time at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, a spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner told PEOPLE.

His cause of death is not immediately known.

The artist celebrated his 21st birthday on Dec. 2, just under a week before his death. In his last Instagram post, which was shared on his account last week, the rapper said that he planned to celebrate his special day “all week.”