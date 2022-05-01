Judy Collins' Life in Photos

Judy Collins was born the eldest of five on May 1, 1939 in Seattle, Washington where she lived for 10 years before moving to Denver, Colorado with her musically-inclined, blind father.

Inheriting her dad's talents, Collins was a piano prodigy. At age 13, she pursued an impressive music career and dazzled audiences performing Mozart's "Concerto for Two Pianos."

But her future as a concert pianist quickly derailed after being introduced to the emotionally truthful lyrics of folk revival music by artists including Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, who inspired her pursuit of finding honesty in songwriting and strengthened her passion for the guitar.