Watch Judith Owen's Jazzy (and Hilarious) Take on Donna Summer's Disco Classic 'Hot Stuff'

Everyone knows the disco classic “Hot Stuff” — but nothing can prepare you for singer Judith Owen‘s jazzy-yet-hilarious take on the song.

The chanteuse has issued a sultry piano-based reimagining of the Donna Summer original, and PEOPLE has an exclusive look at the song’s hysterical video, which finds Owen “somewhere in America” in the midst of a rapid-fire round of speed dating! Prospects, all played by a chameleon-like Owen, include a leather-clad rocker, a bespectacled scientist, flower-clutching hippie, and so many more.

“The original version of ‘Hot Stuff’ made famous by Donna Summer reeks of sexual power,” Owen tells PEOPLE. “But for me, this song spoke of the desperation and yearning that we all have to find ‘the one.’ In a world dominated by hundreds of TV shows all dedicated to finding your mate, I thought it would be the funniest thing to fly in the face of fantasy and make a music video about the worst dating experience of anyone’s life. I mean who hasn’t been on a date that made you yearn for your dog, pajamas, a pint of Häagen-Dazs and a restraining order!”

The track is included Owen’s latest album, redisCOVERed. Though a talented composer in her own right, Owen opted to include a collection of cover songs done in a variety of diverse styles, allowing her to find her own truth in these famous tunes. “They’re re-imagined and newly autobiographical and each one speaks of the things we all struggle with. From the 1930s to 2018, it’s about the timelessness and universality of music,” she says. “Just like my own songs, I’m exposing myself — warts and all — through these re-interpretations. They’re about me, my experiences, flaws and damage — all the things we don’t talk about but should.”

Judith Owen. Bernhard Kühmstedt

She intends to release a video to accompany each track on the album, beginning previously with a Hitchcock-ian take on Drake’s “Hotline Bling.”

“There’ll be a different woman’s story for every song, and that’s something I love. Inhabiting these people, funny or sad, joyful or desperate, who are doing their best to deal with this crazy, wonderful life, is very moving to me, even when it’s as hilarious as those in ‘Hot Stuff.’ I describe myself as beautifully damaged, having had my own darkness and demons over the years, so these characters fill me with compassion. I’m not judging them…I’ve been there myself. Haven’t we all?”

Other tracks on the album include versions of Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You,” Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and the Beatles’ “Blackbird.”