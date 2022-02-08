"Going to the studio during the day, and coming back to the hospital at night so I could be next to my mom," Saxe wrote on Instagram of his mother's final days

JP Saxe Remembers Late Mother on Second Anniversary of Hold It Together: 'Before Everything Changed'

JP Saxe is remembering his late mother, and the impact she had on his music.

On Monday, the Canadian singer-songwriter shared a vulnerable message to social media on the second anniversary of the release of his debut EP titled Hold It Together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the message, he recalled his recording days where he also sat alongside his mother's hospital bed during her 2019 diagnosis with cancer, which she eventually died from in January 2020.

"my first EP 'Hold it Together' came out 2 years ago today. I finished those songs back home in Toronto, going to the studio during the day, and coming back to the hospital at night so I could be next to my mom, on my laptop working on production," the singer, 28, wrote on Instagram. "She heard all the finished songs in the last days of her life."

He continued, "And then those songs introduced me to a whole lot of you. that will always be one of the most special times of my life. it was right before everything changed.. for me and also for all of us. I still have the bad habit of trying to hold it together all the time, but I'm grateful to so many of you who remind me that life is [less] s---ty when we let ourselves be together in all of our complicated, flawed, messy-ass humanness."

Shortly after his post, his girlfriend and collaborator Julia Michaels commented red heart emojis in support.

In the past, Saxe has cited the support Michaels, 28, provided for him during his mother's health crisis.

In a January 2020 post, Saxe wrote that he had met Michaels four days after his mother's diagnosis.

"4 days after that meeting with the doctors in Toronto, my first day back in LA, I met a girl in a writing session I shortly fell in love with. (we wrote a pretty special song that day too). fast forward to the very end of the year... we're all sitting together in the hospital watching sister act 2," he wrote at the time. "without question, watching my mom losing her battle with cancer has been the saddest thing I've ever experienced, but some of the happiest moments of my life have intertwined their way into all of it."

Following her decease, Saxe also shared a tribute for his mother and wrote he "held my moms hand as she passed last night."

RELATED VIDEO: Julia Michaels Reveals How Quarantining with Boyfriend JP Saxe Inspired New Album: "I Got to Fall in Love in a Very Weird Situation"

"I'm gonna miss her more than I know. her life was too short, but she lived the f--- out of it. I'm so proud she's my mama. and I think the best way I have left to love her is by living that same way.. passionately and adamantly fully," he continued. "I love her too much not to. (and if u still can, hug your moms a little tighter for me today pls)"

In June 2021, Saxe spoke to PEOPLE about his "honest" debut album, Dangerous Levels of Introspection, and said he was "really proud of how much of 'me' is in this music."