Singer Joy Villa Wears Anti-Abortion Dress to Daytime Emmys and Claims 'Pro-Life Is Pro-Woman'

Joy Villa made a statement on the red carpet at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

The 28-year-old singer, known primarily for making conservative political points with radical styles at award shows, arrived at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium wearing Desi Designs Couture gown festooned with silhouettes of storks carrying babies. The train of the skirt featured letters that spelled out: “Pro-life is pro-woman.”

Villa elaborated on her fashion choice in a post shared to Instagram Sunday night.

“I proudly wore my @desidesigns_couture dress DEDICATED to @savethestorks! A charity my husband and I financially support for only $35/month you can save the unborn and their mothers. Abortion is so often only spoken about as a ‘women’s right’ but I stand here to stand up for EVERY WOMAN and her right to life!”

In a post shared a short time later on Twitter, Villa spoke of being “pressured” into having an abortion while she herself was pregnant, but ultimately chose to place her daughter for adoption.

I love to carry the message of life & empower women. I’ve personally survived an abusive relationship years ago & was pressured to choose abortion, but I chose an open adoption & I have relationship with my daughter today! 🙌🏽❤️This is why I know #ProlifeIsProwoman @savethestorks pic.twitter.com/LsPDsP28lu — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) May 6, 2019

Villa previously wore a dress reading “Choose Life” — and decorated with a rainbow uterus — to the 2018 Grammys, and more recently in March attended the premiere of the anti-abortion film Unplanned wearing a dress that reads “F— Planned Parenthood” — an organization that provides essential healthcare services for low cost in at-risk communities and sexual education for underprivileged youths.

The bold fashion choice resulted in some blowback, as Villa claims she faced heated comments on the red carpet.

“Ok it was an INCREDIBLE night at the #DaytimeEmmys (my 1st!) but some of the photographers were yelling insults at me,” she wrote on Twitter. “Crazy right? One woman screamed “Joy! YOU ARE WRONG. PROLIFE IS NOT PROWOMAN!” This is the 2nd time photographers have tried to harass me on red carpet.”

Ok it was an INCREDIBLE night at the #DaytimeEmmys (my 1st!) but some of the photographers were yelling insults at me. Crazy right? One woman screamed “Joy! YOU ARE WRONG. PROLIFE IS NOT PROWOMAN!” This is the 2nd time photographers have tried to harass me on red carpet. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) May 6, 2019

It just goes to show we have a long but WORTHY fight ahead of us. Never back down. Keep speaking up. Don’t let them tell you your worth! #livematters #maga #ProlifeIsProwoman — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) May 6, 2019

When that sort of stuff happens, I just smile and hold my position. There is NOTHING anyone can say that will stop me from spreading my messages and using my voice. NOTHING! Life matters. America matters. And we all MATTER! #walkaway and be YOU. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) May 6, 2019

“The oppression of conservatives in Hollywood is at an all time high,” she added. “Every voice deserves to be heard. No more censorship, no more liberal bullies.”

I don’t share this because “sad” or “im a victim “ quite the contrary. As many of you have said, it’s because it NEEDS TO BE SAID! The oppression of conservatives in Hollywood is at an all time high. Every voice deserves to be heard. No more censorship, no more liberal bullies. — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) May 6, 2019

At the 2019 Grammys, Villa wore barbed wire, put stakes in her hair and carried a purse with President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to support his proposal for a border wall between Mexico and the United States. Her dress featured the black outline of bricks.

Joy Villa at the 2018 Grammys. Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

“I believe in building the wall to protect our southern border,” Villa, 27, told the Los Angeles Times on the Grammys red carpet on Sunday night in L.A. “Not to keep people out, but to protect the citizens of our country. I’m part Latina, I’m black and I believe in what the president’s saying. This to me is a representation of that.”