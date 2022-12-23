Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Bicker over Band's Music Playing at Trump Mar-a-Lago Event

Journey's Jonathan Cain is speaking out after he was sent a cease and desist letter from Neal Schon accusing the keyboardist of damaging the band's "brand" by playing at Mar-a-Lago last month.

"Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the Journey brand," Cain said in a statement. "I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife's — bizarre behavior."

Cain, 72, went on to offer a number of examples of how the 68-year-old Schon, in his estimation, has diminished the band's legacy.

"Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife [Michaele] continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don't see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey's money until there is none left for operating costs," he said. "If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal — and Neal alone."

An attorney for Schon sent the letter to Cain after he performed "Don't Stop Believin'" at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate last month, Variety reported.

Cain reportedly performed the hit, which iconically capped the Sopranos series finale, at an event in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake performed in a backing "chorus," per the outlet.

"Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political," the letter read, per Variety.

"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics," the letter continued. "His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band," calling it a "harmful use of the brand."

Cain is a member of the former President's inner circle as his wife, televangelist Paula White, is Trump's spiritual advisor, the publication said.

The inter-band dispute is not the first in recent months.

In October, Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain alleging that he had been denied access to the group's American Express card and its records.

Cain's attorney, in response, said that Schon had allegedly put more than $1 million in "improper personal expenses" on the credit card.

A month earlier, estranged lead singer Steve Perry took legal action against both men asking them to stop registering federal trademarks on the names of many of the band's hits, per Rolling Stone.

Journey has no current plans to stop its Freedom tour next year, with concerts scheduled from February through April.