Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Bicker over Band's Music Playing at Trump Mar-a-Lago Event

The guitarist sent a cease and desist letter to the keyboardist over long-held tension regarding the former's connections to Trump and the resulting political implications

By
Published on December 23, 2022 01:50 PM
Neal Schon Fights with Jonathan Cain over Journey Brand
Jonathan Cain; Neal Schon. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage, David Dow/NBAE via Getty

Journey's Jonathan Cain is speaking out after he was sent a cease and desist letter from Neal Schon accusing the keyboardist of damaging the band's "brand" by playing at Mar-a-Lago last month.

"Neal Schon should look in the mirror when he accuses me of causing harm to the Journey brand," Cain said in a statement. "I have watched him damage our brand for years and am a victim of both his — and his wife's — bizarre behavior."

Cain, 72, went on to offer a number of examples of how the 68-year-old Schon, in his estimation, has diminished the band's legacy.

"Neal sued Live Nation twice, losing both times, and damaging our ability to ever work with them again; Neal outrageously tried to take away trademarks from Steve Perry; Neal and his wife [Michaele] continually insult the professionalism of numerous accountants, road managers, and management firms with endless legal threats and their bullying, toxic, and incoherent emails; Neal argues online with fans who don't see eye to eye with him; and Neal and his wife recklessly spend Journey's money until there is none left for operating costs," he said. "If anyone is destroying the Journey brand, it is Neal — and Neal alone."

An attorney for Schon sent the letter to Cain after he performed "Don't Stop Believin'" at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate last month, Variety reported.

Cain reportedly performed the hit, which iconically capped the Sopranos series finale, at an event in which Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake performed in a backing "chorus," per the outlet.

"Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band's fans and outreach. Journey is not, and should not be, political," the letter read, per Variety.

nductees Steve Smith, Ross Valory, Aynsley Dunbar, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, and Jonathan Cain of Journey attend the Press Room of the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT
Journey in 2017. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

"Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics," the letter continued. "His politics should be his own personal business. He should not be capitalizing on Journey's brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band," calling it a "harmful use of the brand."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cain is a member of the former President's inner circle as his wife, televangelist Paula White, is Trump's spiritual advisor, the publication said.

The inter-band dispute is not the first in recent months.

In October, Schon filed a lawsuit against Cain alleging that he had been denied access to the group's American Express card and its records.

Cain's attorney, in response, said that Schon had allegedly put more than $1 million in "improper personal expenses" on the credit card.

A month earlier, estranged lead singer Steve Perry took legal action against both men asking them to stop registering federal trademarks on the names of many of the band's hits, per Rolling Stone.

Journey has no current plans to stop its Freedom tour next year, with concerts scheduled from February through April.

Related Articles
Kari Lake and Donald Trump
Kari Lake 'Wants to Be' Trump's Running Mate, Source Says: 'She Is Working the Deal'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Singer John Waite, former member of The Babys and Bad English, performs onstage at YouTube Theater on August 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
John Waite Reviews His Career and Misfire Covers of Hit 'Missing You': 'Hard to Get That Song Right'
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce
Presidential Residences
Federal Judge Grants Bid to Appoint a 'Special Master' to Review Docs Taken During FBI Mar-a-Lago Search
Neal Schon
Journey's Neal Schon Reflects on Selling 'Don't Stop Believin'' Guitar and Other Treasures from His Collection
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the Planet Boom in North Hollywood, California
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline
Presidential Residences
A Timeline of the DOJ's Investigation into How Donald Trump Has Handled Classified Documents
CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
New Woman Alleges Herschel Walker Took Her to Have an Abortion After She Got Pregnant
Patrick Reed, Brandel Chamblee
Masters Winner Patrick Reed Sues Golf Channel Commentator for $750 Million Over On-Air Criticism
ginni thomas
Ginni Thomas Stands by Stolen Election Claims in Jan. 6 Interview, Denies Talking to Husband Clarence About It
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Cases Against Trump: What to Know About the Various Investigations Surrounding the 45th U.S. President
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump
polling place
PEOPLE's Complete Guide to the 2022 Midterms: Everything to Know Before Election Night
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani Slap Case Expected to Be Dismissed, Supermarket Worker Will Avoid Criminal Charges
Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat poses for a photo with wife Siohvaughn, during the Heats NBA championship victory parade at American Airlines Arena on June 23, 2006 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Siohvaughn Funches-Wade? Everything to Know