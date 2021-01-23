Joshua Bassett Supports Sabrina Carpenter’s New Single About Olivia Rodrigo Drama

"Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!!" Joshua Bassett wrote

Joshua Bassett is showing some love for Sabrina Carpenter's new single, "Skin," which seemingly addresses the alleged love triangle between the two stars and Olivia Rodrigo.

"Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!!" Bassett wrote on his Instagram Story Friday alongside artwork for the track. "Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on 'skin,' the new label, & all that's to come!!!"

Bassett, Carpenter and Rodrigo have been the subject of a social media frenzy since Rodrigo, 17, released "drivers license," a scorching breakup ballad seemingly inspired by a messy split from Bassett, her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar.

Rodrigo's track quickly went viral, and fans zeroed in on the lyric: "And you're probably with that blonde girl/ Who always made me doubt/ She's so much older than me/ She's everything I'm insecure about."

Fans soon speculated the "blonde" Rodrigo referenced is Carpenter, 21, who has been seen spending time with Bassett, 20, over the last several months.

On Thursday, Carpenter dropped "Skin," an emotional pop song that is seemingly a direct response to Rodrigo's claims. "Maybe you didn't mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," she sings on the track.

Carpenter, who recently signed with Island Records, then appears to make a clear reference to her drama with Rodrigo, singing: "Don't drive yourself insane/ It won't always be this way."

Social media users hilariously reacted to the new track on Instagram and Twitter, referencing the drama and apparent love triangle. PEOPLE learned this week that Carpenter wanted "Skin" to reflect the strength that can be found through difficult moments and the importance of focusing on joy.

Ahead of the release of her 2019 album Singular: Act II, Carpenter opened up about her writing process, saying her songs are a reflection of what is happening in her life.