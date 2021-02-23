Joshua Bassett Shares Hilarious Response to 'Drivers License' SNL Skit: 'Dream Come True?'

Many fans believe the Olivia Rodrigo heartbreak hit is about her ex-boyfriend and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar, Joshua Bassett

Joshua Bassett wasn't quite sure how to feel after he was mentioned in a Saturday Night Live sketch over the weekend.

During the Regé-Jean Page-hosted episode, the High School Musical: The Series actor was mentioned as part of a hilarious sketch about his ex Olivia Rodrigo's hit song, "Drivers License."

In the skit, Page plays a round of billiards with "manly men" — portrayed by SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang — and heads over to the jukebox to play his favorite song.

Soon enough, "Drivers License" can be heard as all of the men slowly begin to admit their love for Rodrigo's heartbreaking ballad.

On Sunday, Bassett — who many fans believe inspired the popular track — revealed his mixed feelings about the sketch on TikTok.

In the clip, Bassett, 20, is seen excitedly opening his laptop after being told by a "friend" that he was "on SNL last night."

The actor then sees the part of the sketch when Day's character says he loves Rodrigo's song because his "bitch ex Gina is Joshua Bassett."

Bassett then closes his laptop and stares blankly at the camera as "Happy & Sad" by Kacey Musgraves plays in the background.

"Dream come true?" Bassett captioned the post.

Rodrigo, however, was thrilled that her song inspired an entire sketch on the late-night show.

The singer and actress, who also celebrated her 18th birthday on Saturday, excitedly reacted to the skit on Twitter.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," Rodrigo wrote.

Later, Rodrigo shared a clip on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she was "losing her mind" over the sketch.

Rodrigo's hit single reached No. 3 on Apple Music's chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track also broke several records for most streams in a single day on Spotify.

Last month, Rodrigo spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her songwriting process and receiving celebrity approval from her favorite artist: Taylor Swift.

"I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," Rodrigo said. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.'"

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," the star added. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion...The pain is definitely real in that song."