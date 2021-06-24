Joshua Bassett says he "wasn't joking" about coming out, telling GQ, "Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear"

Joshua Bassett Is 'Happy to Be a Part of the LGBTQ+ Community' and 'At Peace' with His Sexuality

Joshua Bassett is happy he made the decision to open up publicly about his sexuality.

In a new interview with GQ, the songwriter and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor addresses the Instagram clip he posted last month in the wake of his "coming-out video" - the former of which included Bassett discussing his sexuality and saying in part that "people have shamed me for things they know nothing about."

"I wasn't joking," says Bassett, 20, of being part of the LGBTQ+ community. "I stood behind every word that I said."

The star says the moment gave him "an opportunity to say something that I believe in," and adds later, "Even if there are consequences, I would much rather deal with consequences and live my truth than live in fear."

Back in May, Bassett described Harry Styles as "hot" during an interview, and hinted that his mention of his love for the "Watermelon Sugar" star was his "coming-out video."

He then shared a video of himself singing, alongside which he wrote in part, "My entire life people have told me my sexuality. People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject but say far more about those who spew it."

"It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it," Bassett continued. "Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."

He ended his note by writing, "Love who you love shamelessly. It's ok to still be figuring out who you are. Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜"

In his interview with GQ, Bassett says he is "at peace" with his own sexuality but "anti-coming out in the sense that there's no need to," clarifying that he believes "people are welcome to have boxes if they want them."

He also recalls hearing unsolicited remarks from people about his sexuality as he was growing up: "People would tell me that I'm straight or [I] can't be gay because XYZ thing ... [I dealt with] people not believing me either way if I talked about my sexuality in any way."

As for the pressure to define one's sexuality, "There are plenty of letters in the alphabet ... why bother rushing to a conclusion?" the star adds. "Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you're not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true."