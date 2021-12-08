Joshua Bassett Educates Troll Downplaying His Sexual Assault: 'You Haven't the Slightest Idea'

Bassett revealed that he had been sexually abused "a lot" as a child in an interview with GQ

Joshua Bassett is being open about the trauma he faced as a child — and is educating online commenters in the process.

On Wednesday, the "Crisis" singer responded to someone who claimed that "men can't be raped" days after Bassett revealed that he was sexually abused as both a child and teenager in an interview with GQ.

Posting the tweet on his Instagram story while blurring out the troll's name and adding a trigger warning, Bassett, 20, wrote, "And we wonder why more people don't come forward."

Bassett then added, "[It] started when I was 5. You haven't the slightest idea what you're talking about and how damaging it is."

According to anti-sexual assault organization RAINN, one in every 10 rape victims is male. Also, one in four men are victims of rape or attempted rape between the ages of 11 and 17, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

Sharing a second set of tweets — with one saying he "deserved" the abuse — he wrote, "Disgusting."

The singer revealed in an all-encompassing interview with GQ that he was sexually abused earlier in his life.

"I experienced sexual abuse a lot in my childhood," Bassett told GQ. "I didn't remember that until last year, which is pretty insane. I buried it so far."

He added, "And when I was a teen, a much older man routinely abused me, and I wasn't able to see it for what it was at the time."

He explained in the interview that his new track "Set Me Free" referred to his journey of processing that trauma.

"[It's] an anthem for me and the sort of people who've held pain and power over me my whole life," he said, before referring to the song lyric: "You've taken so much from me but you don't get to take all of me."

Opening up about his sexual abuse to the magazine was the singer's first step to exploring the issue of childhood sexual abuse. He shared that he will soon host a podcast featuring "heavy talks" that will "hopefully help people who are experiencing that."

It's "the podcast that I wish I had when I was a kid," he said, before adding that he's now "so much stronger than I was before."