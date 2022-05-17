Joshua Bassett Announces First-Ever Headlining World Tour: 'See U There'

Joshua Bassett's Tour is set to hit venues across North America and Europe this fall with special guests Lindsey Lomis and Stacey Ryan

Get ready to see Joshua Bassett live on stage!

On Monday, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter announced dates for his first-ever headlining world tour — aptly titled Joshua Bassett's Tour — set to hit venues across North America and Europe this fall with special guests Lindsey Lomis and Stacey Ryan.

Kicking off Sept. 9 at the Axis Lounge in Toronto, Ontario, Bassett's upcoming North American tour leg features concerts at intimate venues including New York City's Bowery Ballroom on Sept. 12 and Los Angeles' the Troubadour on Sept. 22 before wrapping on Sept. 26 at the Music Box in San Diego, California.

He'll then head over to Europe for an Oct. 4 show at Les Etoiles in Paris, France and perform at venues in the Netherlands and Germany before concluding the tour at London's O2 Academy Islington on Oct. 11.

"I'M GOING ON TOUR THIS FALL !!! presale tickets available tomorrow 12pm ET ! u can sign up to get the presale code on my tour page," Bassett told fans via Instagram upon the tour announcement. "all other tix on sale fri may 20 at 10 am !!! see u there :)"

Joshua Bassett Joshua Bassett | Credit: Luke Rogers

Fresh off the release of the airy, guitar-led recent single "Doppelgänger" in February, Basset's yet to release his debut solo album, so fans can likely expect to hear songs from 2020's "Common Sense" to 2021's "Lie Lie Lie," "Feel Something," "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free" in the tour's setlist.

Aside from music, Bassett recently acted in Disney+'s Better Nate Than Ever and is currently gearing up for Season 3 of the streaming platform's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series following its September 2021 renewal.

Speaking to PEOPLE in March, Bassett opened up about coming out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. "If somebody had talked about all this stuff when I was a kid, it would've made a world of difference," he said at the time.

While he prefers to not reveal his specific classification within the community, Bassett said informing fans of his sexuallity via an Instagram note "was the easiest thing I've ever done" looking back.

"I feel so much more liberated," he says. "It showed me how silly it is to hide who you are in order to appease a small group of people. At what cost do you bury your heart and soul?"

Tickets for Joshua Bassett's Tour go on general sale Friday, May 20 at 10am local time. More information is available at his website.

See below for Bassett's upcoming tour dates.

Sept. 9, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Axis Lounge

Sept. 12, 2022 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 14, 2022 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 16, 2022 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

Sept. 17, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry

Sept. 19, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Sept. 22, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

Sept. 24, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Sept. 26, 2022 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Oct. 4, 2022 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

Oct. 5, 2022 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Tolhuistuin

Oct. 7, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Keny

Oct. 9, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Frannz