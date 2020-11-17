Singer Josh Levi Pleads for Kidney Donation for His Mom: 'Let’s Find a Donor, I Owe It to Her'

"This is my mom Arbie and her kidneys are failing and she needs a new kidney in the next 2 months ... Let’s please show Black women that we have their back," he wrote on Instagram

Josh Levi is hoping for a life-changing miracle on behalf of his mom.

The singer, 22, shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram Tuesday revealing that his mom has reached end-stage kidney disease and is in need of a kidney donor with type AB+ blood.

"Really wish I didn’t have to post this," he wrote. "This is something I’ve been secretly processing for the past 15 years but this is my mom Arbie and her kidneys are failing and she needs a new kidney in the next 2 months. She is at stage 5."

"I've already done everything I can but I don’t know if it’s gonna work," he continued. "Please share. Let’s find her a donor, I owe it to her. Let’s please show Black women that we have their back. Pls share and lmk if u have questions."

He went on to provide information about kidney donation in a series of text slides he shared on his Instagram Stories. "We are born with an extra kidney — you only need one to live a full, healthy, long life," Levi began.

"The majority of the donor surgery is done laproscopically [sic], with tiny incisions," he continued. "After Kidney Donation, most people are able to return to normal daily activities after 2-4 weeks."

"The surgery will be performed at one of the bet [sic] hospitals in the country," he added. "All expenses will be paid by my insurance benefits."

Concluding, Levi wrote, "Donating a Kidney does not change one's life expectancy and does not increase the risk of kidney failure."

Fellow singer Normani showed her support for Levi and his mom Arbie by sharing his post on her own Instagram Stories.

In the early stages of kidney disease, both organs are still able to filter waste from a person's blood. In the later stages, the kidneys are forced to work harder to get rid of waste and in some cases, may stop working altogether, according to the American Kidney Fund.

In stage five, the kidneys are exceptionally close to complete failure, or have already failed. Once a person's kidneys have failed, waste builds up in their blood, which causes sickness.