Josh Kelley Talks New Music and Staying Busy with Katherine Heigl and Their Kids During COVID

Josh Kelley has more than enough to keep him busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the singer opened up about working on two albums and spending so much time at home with wife Katherine Heigl and their three children: son Joshua, 4, and daughters Adalaide, 9, and Naleigh, 11.

"We're out here in the middle of nowhere. We just sort of stay to ourselves unless I go on tour, unless my wife goes and makes a movie or TV show," Kelley, 41, told the outlet of their Utah farm. "We were already living a very quarantined life anyway."

As for what new hobbies they've picked up, Kelley said that Heigl, 42, has quite the green thumb and even built her own greenhouse. "Over the pandemic I think she got this like an online degree in Herbology or she's really close to get that degree. And so we were foraging a lot, we were creating essential oils, we were doing all this," he said.

The singer also talked about working on two albums on his property during the pandemic — and how he had to do a lot on his own.

Although Kelley said he did songwriting sessions over Zoom, he had to handle producing and mastering the tracks on his own. "That was a huge thing for me because without that I was just by myself writing everyday, and I started getting sick of that," he told Entertainment Tonight.

In November, the singer released album My Baby & The Band. Just last month he came out with acoustic album Unplugged from Upstream Studios.

Of course, he did get some input on his music from his children.

"My 12-year-old Naleigh, she'll sit next to me and I'm like, 'What do you think of that mix?' and she goes, 'It sounds a little bass heavy to me.' Naleigh is a scary genius and we're terrified of her," he joked. "I think she's running the whole show."

As for what the future holds, the singer says he's looking forward to performing again.