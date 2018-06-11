Josh Homme, Who Sang Parts Unknown Theme, Honors Anthony Bourdain at Queens of the Stone Age Show

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has a special connection with Anthony Bourdain. The 45-year-old musician appeared on the celebrity chef’s Parts Unknown, and he went on to record the theme song for the CNN Emmy winner. But the pair go back further than that.

On Friday night, facing a massive audience in Denmark who gathered for the Northside Festival, Homme was compelled to honor his fallen friend with a performance of “Long Slow Goodbye.”

“Sometimes you lose somebody, and today we lost somebody,” Homme told the crowd from the stage. “So this is for Tony.”

At the age of 61, Bourdain died by suicide while abroad in France filming an episode of Parts Unknown, CNN confirmed on Friday morning.

Dammit Tony. I’m so sorry. I’m so destroyed. I love you brother. I miss you too much already. My love & condolences to Ariane & Ottaviahttps://t.co/WcTA9wAnfF — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 8, 2018

As friends, family, and those he touched mourned this loss, the official Queens of the Stone Age Twitter page wrote, “Dammit Tony. I’m so sorry. I’m so destroyed. I love you brother. I miss you too much already.” The band further sent “love & condolences” to Bourdain’s daughter Ariane Bourdain and estranged wife Ottavia Busia.

Homme had first appeared with Mark Lanegan on Bourdain’s Travel Channel series No Reservations in 2011. Both Homme and Lanegan eventually co-wrote the theme song for Parts Unknown a couple years later.

Anthony Bourdain and Josh Homme. Vladimir Weinstein/BFA/REX/Shutterstock; Vivien Killilea/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Anthony Bourdain, Celebrated American Chef, Dead at 61 from Apparent Suicide

“I’m heartbroken,” Lanegan tweeted of Bourdain’s death. “@Bourdain was such a positive force in my life and so many others. A great friend and artist. What a sad f—ing day.”