Josh Groban Remixes a Patti Page Classic for 'Indoguration' of Joe Biden's Rescue Major

"Congratulations to Major Biden, the first dog-elect who will soon be entering the White House," Josh Groban said

Josh Groban headlined a one-of-a-kind event to celebrate a "wags to riches" story.

On Sunday, a few days before President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, the singer, 39, performed a remix of "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" by Patti Page during the Delaware Humane Association's "Indoguration" party in honor of Biden's rescue dog Major.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead of the lyrics "how much is that doggie in the window?" Groban put his own spin on the song and honored Major by singing: "I'm adopting that doggie in the window."

"It is a great privilege to be here on this first Indoguration. Congratulations to Major Biden, the first dog-elect who will soon be entering the White House. Many animals have been in the White House but Major Biden will be the first rescue dog in the White House, which is why we're here. It's an incredible thing," Groban said via Zoom before his performance.

"Please rescue animals. There are so many animals out there in desperate need of homes and you will not regret one moment with the animal you brought into your life and your home. Thank you to the Delaware Humane Society, thank you to the Humane Society in general who are doing God's work for such incredible work to maintain that message and make sure we eliminate as often as we can the cruelty to animals and to make sure animals get the love and attention and homes they deserve all across the country," the Grammy nominee shared.

The virtual event honoring Major was hosted by the DHA and Pumpkin Pet Insurance, and was emceed by Today show contributor Jill Martin.

While the event's main mission was to celebrate Major and help other pets find forever homes, the "indoguration" also aimed to a record for "the largest virtual gathering of dogs."

Groban being selected to perform during Sunday's event came after he seemingly volunteered on social media. "Joe Biden, please let me sing for this," he recently wrote in an Instagram stories post regarding the "Indoguration" celebration.

In November 2018, the German shepherd was sitting at the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, waiting for a forever home, when Joe and Dr. Jill Biden walked in and picked Major to be their new family member.

"We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals," the Bidens said in a statement shortly after the dog's adoption.