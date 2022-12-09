José Feliciano Returns with 'Viva La Navidad' 50 Years After Releasing the Classic 'Feliz Navidad'

The Puerto Rican musician released his latest holiday album Love & Christmas in November

By
Published on December 9, 2022 09:00 AM

Fifty years after releasing the catchy, bilingual holiday classic "Feliz Navidad," José Feliciano is back!

On Friday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the music video for Feliciano's song "Viva La Navidad," which is featured on his holiday album Love & Christmas.

The animated music video sees the Puerto Rican singer, 77, strumming his guitar as a cartoon, surrounded by a band of snowmen. Eventually, his character is also seen riding a sleigh across the world as he traces a map.

Jose Feliciano
Jose Feliciano. Alex Villa

"Viva La Navidad" is seemingly a holiday take on Ricky Martin's iconic "Livin' La Vida Loca" — with a similar tune and tempo, but lyrics to match his holiday spirit.

"Long live Christmas/Viva la Navidad/Long live Christmas/Y mucha felicidad," he sings in the chorus.

"Viva La Navidad" is featured on Feliciano's latest album, which dropped in November.

"Love & Christmas is a collection of songs that express the enduring themes of José's life and music: his passions, his sense of community and love of family along with his Joy for the Christmas Season," read a post on his Instagram account, announcing the album's release.

The album features renditions of classic songs like Michael Jackson's "Human Nature," Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze" and the Bee Gee's "To Love Somebody."

In September, Feliciano's documentary José Feliciano: Behind This Guitar — which chronicles his 60-year career — premiered on Peacock and Telemundo.

"Viva La Navidad" is out now.

