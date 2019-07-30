Jordyn Woods Stars in Rick Ross' 'BIG TYME' Music Video Amidst Ongoing Kardashian Drama

Rick Ross just dropped the music video for his song ‘BIG TYME’ featuring Swizz Beatz, with Jordyn Woods appearing alongside the rapper as his love interest.

The video, which was released on Tuesday, features the 21-year-old model and social media star in the passenger seat of Rick Ross’ Bentley coupe as he races Swizz Beatz throughout the streets of Miami.

Woods can also be spotted dancing in high heels as she throws money around, before the video moves to a luxury yacht, where she’s fed grapes and cheese by the rapper as they pop bottles of Luc Belaire Rose sparkling wine.

Starring in Ross’ music video was more than a fun day’s work for Woods, who said “this was a moment for me because Ross was my dads fav so I had to do it 😇💕🐐 happy to be apart of this” in a recent Instagram post. Woods’ father, John Woods, died of cancer in 2017.

The song is featured on Ross’ upcoming album Port of Miami 2, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 9.

The Boohoo ambassador has been busy with work following ongoing drama with her former best friend Kylie Jenner‘s family.

Woods found herself on the Kardashian clan’s bad side after admitting to kissing Khloé Kardashian’s former boyfriend and father to her child, Tristan Thompson, which ultimately contributed to their very public breakup.

Last week TMZ reported that Woods was spotted with another ex-boyfriend of Khloé, James Harden, as the two danced and smoked hookah in a Houston nightclub. Kylie Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram shortly after news of her and Harden broke.