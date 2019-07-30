Jordyn Woods Stars in Rick Ross' 'BIG TYME' Music Video Amidst Ongoing Kardashian Drama

The 21-year-old model and social media star appeared in the Miami rapper's music video amidst ongoing drama with the Kardashian family

By Matt McNulty
July 30, 2019 03:30 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rick Ross just dropped the music video for his song ‘BIG TYME’ featuring Swizz Beatz, with Jordyn Woods appearing alongside the rapper as his love interest.

The video, which was released on Tuesday, features the 21-year-old model and social media star in the passenger seat of Rick Ross’ Bentley coupe as he races Swizz Beatz throughout the streets of Miami.

Woods can also be spotted dancing in high heels as she throws money around, before the video moves to a luxury yacht, where she’s fed grapes and cheese by the rapper as they pop bottles of Luc Belaire Rose sparkling wine.

Starring in Ross’ music video was more than a fun day’s work for Woods, who said “this was a moment for me because Ross was my dads fav so I had to do it 😇💕🐐 happy to be apart of this” in a recent Instagram post. Woods’ father, John Woods, died of cancer in 2017.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Unfollows Jordyn Woods on Instagram 5 Months After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The song is featured on Ross’ upcoming album Port of Miami 2, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 9.

The Boohoo ambassador has been busy with work following ongoing drama with her former best friend Kylie Jenner‘s family.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals Whether She Misses Jordyn Woods: ‘Part of Me Needed to Grow Without Her’

Woods found herself on the Kardashian clan’s bad side after admitting to kissing Khloé Kardashian’s former boyfriend and father to her child, Tristan Thompson, which ultimately contributed to their very public breakup.

RELATED VIDEO: Jordyn Woods Parties with Khloé Kardashian’s Ex, Houston Rockets Player James Harden

Last week TMZ reported that Woods was spotted with another ex-boyfriend of Khloé, James Harden, as the two danced and smoked hookah in a Houston nightclub. Kylie Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram shortly after news of her and Harden broke.

Advertisement

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.