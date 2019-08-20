Jordin Sparks Will Return to the Stage to Star in Waitress on Broadway

Jordin Sparks will soon be back on the Great White Way.

The Grammy-nominated vocalist, 29, will join the cast of the Broadway musical Waitress next month, PEOPLE confirms exclusively. Sparks will star as the titular waitress and pie-maker Jenna from Sept. 16 – Oct. 27.

The production will be Sparks’ second Broadway foray. The American Idol alum made her stage debut in 2010 as Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical In the Heights.

“I’ve missed the Broadway stage ever since I took my final bow in In the Heights in 2010,” she said in a statement. “I am so excited to be able to return to it and serve up some musical pie!”

Sparks won the sixth season of American Idol when she was 17 years old and has since released three full-length albums; in May of 2018, she welcomed a son, DJ, with husband Dana Isaiah.

The pop star joins an impressive list of leading ladies to play the role of Jenna, following Sara Bareilles (who nabbed a best original score Tony nomination for Waitress), Katharine McPhee and Shoshanna Bean. Waitress has drawn a star-studded cast over the years, including: Jason Mraz, Madam Secretary actor Erich Bergen, New Kids on the Block’s Joey McIntyre, Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz, Scandal actress Katie Lowes, Al Roker and Todrick Hall.

After opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in March 2016, Waitress earned critical acclaim and scored four Tony nominations. The show will close on Jan. 5, 2020.