Jordin Sparks Says The Masked Dancer 'Helped in the Healing Process' for Her Postpartum Body

"It was encouraging for me as a mom to know that my body could still do that," the singer, who was unmasked Wednesday as the Fox competition's Exotic Bird, tells PEOPLE

Jordin Sparks let her feathers fly as Exotic Bird on The Masked Dancer.

Unfortunately, the American Idol winner's dance to Paula Abdul's "Opposites Attract" didn't land her a spot in the semifinals, and the 31-year-old took off her mask off on Wednesday's episode.

"I was happy wherever I ended up, but I feel like with the right opportunity and dance moves, I could have won," Sparks tells PEOPLE. "But I'm just grateful that I got to be a part of it. It was so much fun and there was so much freedom being behind the mask. Being anonymous gave me that freedom to go all out, whereas if somebody knew it was me, I'd probably be a little bit more reserved."

Masked Dancer panelist and former American Idol judge Abdul, 58, did guess Sparks by the end, but the mom of 2½-year-old son DJ thought she'd be a more likely candidate for The Masked Singer.

"I think nobody expected me to be on this show — I didn't even expect that I was going to do it," Sparks says. "When I first saw that Masked Dancer came into my email, I was like, is it supposed to say Masked Singer? I was really nervous about it because this isn't what I do. I finally said 'yes' because I wanted to prove to myself that I could take on challenges. And I want DJ to see me take on something that scared me so he knows that he can do it."

Ultimately, "we have DJ and my husband to thank for me getting on Masked Dancer because I definitely was like, I don't know about this," the "Red Sangria" singer admits. "But I'm so happy that I did it. I'm actually really sad that it's over."

Sparks talks about the challenges of dancing under a bird mask, finding confidence in her postpartum body thanks to The Masked Dancer and discovering inspiration for new music in 2020 after five years without releasing a new album.

How did it feel to be back on a competition show?

It felt great, actually. With this show, it's nice because it's a competition show, but really it's all about the guessing game and having a good time. That was another reason why I wanted to do it because that layer of pressure was taken away. It was about just going out and having fun and seeing if they can guess who you are. To be on a show like that after having been on a competition show prior, the difference was really crazy. Although there are some new challenges, like having to wear a mask, not being able to see.

Did you find it tough to move around as Exotic Bird?

The body part was very easy to move in. The head was the most difficult part. It's just so disproportionate to what your body is. When I first put it on, I almost fell backwards. We had to go back and forth on how to do it because it was the things that popped out and back, like the feathers, [that made it heavy] and they figured out how to make it look the same without pieces that were so heavy. I put the mask on during rehearsal and it was like, wow, I cannot move the way that I did before. You kind of had to figure out the choreography all over again in a way. She wanted to come off so badly. I was like, well, the show must go on, so if I get unmasked while I'm dancing, that's what it's going to be and it's going to be great TV. At one point I overheated because I had a lot of physical movements. It was a fast dance and I was so hot that I was just like, I can't stand here anymore. I was just grateful that they have people that kept an eye on that and they took care of all of us.

In your last clue package, you talked about how you do everything for your child. How does your son DJ inspire you?

Being with my son, to see him be so curious and see him learn so quickly and see him understanding things and taking the time to think on something, I'm just like, wow, we really have the opportunity and responsibility and the blessing to be able to raise him. It's true what they say when they say a baby literally changes everything. Everything we do is for him. He inspired me every day. I did tell DJ [I was doing the show]. He was like, "Mommy's a bird?" I said, "Mommy's in there." Once the show started airing, I turned on a couple of episodes and he looked up and he immediately knew. He's like, "Mommy, that's you." I'm like, "Ah!" He was so cute. I'm excited to have these videos and this moment in time because it's also fun for DJ to see mommy as a bird. And that's the best thing that could happen.

You talked on Instagram last month about how your body broke down after pregnancy — how did your body handle dancing on the show? And what did it mean for panelist Ashley Tisdale to compliment your postpartum body while you were in the costume?

It was interesting because my body did break down and I was definitely sore and hurting a little bit doing the show. I think I sat more last year than I ever have in my entire life just because there's nowhere to go now. So to finally get up and be moving, it felt so good. They say a body in motion stays in motion and for me, I was definitely getting stiff from sitting and the other things that were going on from postpartum. It was encouraging for me as a mom to know that my body could still do that. Even though I was a little sore, it felt so good to get my body to move and I think that has helped in the healing process. After being on the show I've gradually gotten better. The pain has been less and less. Right now, I can't believe I even felt the way I did prior to that.

It's helped with my mental [health] as well, being able to prove to myself that my body can still move like it did before I became a mom. You kind of forget about the things you loved to do or you don't focus on that much, so for me it was nice to rediscover my love of dancing. I knew that I love to do it but to actually be able to know that my body is still strong enough and also mentally to know that I can push myself was great for me.

You also talked on the show about getting made fun of in the past for your dancing and facing criticism for everything from your relationships to your body.

Growing up, there were things that were said that I can't even necessarily remember. I think actually it was "Red Sangria" that people were saying stuff. I'm grateful that American Idol, when it did happen, social media wasn't out like it is now. For being so young, I didn't have negative comments coming straight to my pocket. I had to go looking for the negative comments, but that was definitely discouraged when I was on the show. They were like, "Don't Google yourself. Just don't do it." And I did it once and I never did it again. Dancing isn't my niche, but I love to do it and it makes me happy and I have a lot of fun. So even if people did say negative comments, it wasn't that it got me down, but it definitely pushed me. I'm going to keep dancing if people say something or not. I'm happy that the show pushed me in that way.

You just put out a new song, "You Still Think of Me," and you've been on a roll dropping new music since the summer, but before you released your Cider & Hennessy in November, it'd been five years since we got a full album from you. What reignited that spark for you in the last year?

Back when the world was open, I traveled a lot, my schedule was very busy. Whenever I would do sessions there was a pressure there to have to come up with something in that time. Like if you don't come up with something in this session, it'll be like a whole other month before I can actually come back and see you again. To be able to be at home — I'm grateful because I have a home set up here where I can record — and have the time and not have the pressure of everything else on top of it, I haven't been in this space creatively since before Idol. I look forward to being in the studio and that pressure is gone. I broke through my writer's block last year because I had the time to be able to do it. Not being able to put out music or having that writer's block is really just hard and frustrating when it's something that's my life's blood. It's been amazing to be in that space and I just wanted to continue it.

What can fans expect from the upcoming music?

Sounds Like Me came out and then the Christmas album, we were recording in between all that. So I have a ton of music. "You Still Think of Me" is just the first of many songs that are going to be coming out this year. The song is really special to me because it's different. People haven't really heard my voice in the space before. There's a lot of emotion in it but there's a redemption in the song and there's a lot of intense feelings I was reminiscing. But there's also hope. I'm excited for this one to be the one to kick off all the rest of the music that I have coming for this next year.