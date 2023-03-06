Jordin Sparks Says She Feels 'Empowered' by Husband Dana Isaiah and 'Inspired' by Whitney Houston

Jordin Sparks is empowering herself and others, one step at a time.

As her latest single "Love Me Like I Am" with for KING & COUNTRY soars up the charts, the American Idol alum is celebrating Women's History Month by partnering with Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Women Who Rock to raise awareness for women's health.

"To be able to work with Women Who Rock and Melinda Colaizzi, the founder, is absolutely incredible. She's all about having women step up to the forefront, be pushed, be encouraged, be uplifted and be showcased," says Sparks, 33. "Anywhere that I can encourage another woman in this industry, or just another woman in general, I want to be a part of."

The "No Air" singer-songwriter recently spoke to PEOPLE about her upcoming album, marriage to Dana Isaiah, motherhood and feeling inspired by her Sparkle co-star, the late Whitney Houston.

You just scored your first-ever No. 1 Christian single alongside for KING & COUNTRY with "Love Me Like I Am." What inspired you to step into that genre, and how has it felt to see the song have such huge success?

I've been a fan of for KING & COUNTRY for a while. Me and my brother definitely bonded over their music. We were sitting down one day, an email came through and it was them saying, "Hey, we have an idea. What would you think about doing this?" I listened to this song, and I was so touched by it. I was like, "Yes, I know exactly the feel that I can bring to this song." It was a blast, but it's also natural. I grew up singing in the church. My faith has definitely been a big part of my life. When they asked, I said, "Yes, let's go." But I had no idea this was going to go No. 1. I am so, so grateful.

Are you going to do more Christian music in the future?

Maybe further down the road, I might do a gospel album or something like that. But at the moment, I'm focused on the music that you guys know me for and love, so I'm very excited. I don't think artists should be stuck to one certain genre. If it touches them, and they feel it, they should be able to sing it and have a good time doing it. Currently, I'm going to do the more pop/R&B stuff, but maybe one day.

You've been dropping a lot of singles. Are you gearing up to release an album soon?

Yes I am, actually. Earlier this week we got — not a finalized tracklist, but we have pretty much narrowed down the tracklist for the new album, and that's going to be about 17 songs. I'm very excited to get this body of work out to my fans. It feels really good as we're listening through it. It's definitely going to be an experience and a story at the same time.

Are you able to share when it's coming out?

I don't have an exact date yet, but I'm aiming for early summer.

Dana Isaiah and Jordin Sparks. Alison Buck/Getty

You and your husband, Dana Isaiah are just a few months away from celebrating your sixth anniversary. How is your marriage different today than it was back in 2017?

When we first met, we definitely bonded over our love of music. He really impressed me. We went on our first little road trip, and he had the aux cord, so he was taking the music, taking us on this journey. I really appreciated how he was able to transition from one song to the next. I was like, "You have a really good ear." He was like, "Oh, thanks. I love music." But he wasn't thinking the way I was thinking where I was just like, "OK, he's got a really good ear. He's got really good taste."

It's just been really cool because during the pandemic, we started working together on music, and slowly but surely, he became my A&R. We're an A&R team, and he also has taken over as management. We both just work really well together. We both have our core values, we love each other, we like each other — which is really important. I think we're stronger now. We definitely have a bond that nobody can take away. I'm just really, really grateful to have him by my side.

Jordin Sparks. Ralph Notaro

This partnership with Hard Rock Heals Foundation and Women Who Rock is all about empowering women. How does your collaborative relationship with Dana empower you as a woman?

My relationship with my husband empowers me all the time. He definitely wants to see me shine. I've never had a relationship where I felt that they really believed in my dreams, that they really wanted to see those things come to fruition, that they really wanted to be like, "Hey, spread your wings and fly. Try this, and go for that part, or do this song, or go for that collaboration, or show a little skin." So, it's been amazing to have somebody who literally is just, "Whatever you want to do, I want to be there to help you do it." It enables me to have freedom in my creative process and my work that I haven't had before. I'm very empowered.

Your son, DJ, is 4½ years old now. That's got to be a fun age because everything's still so new, but he is also learning so much. What's been the most exciting part of motherhood lately for you?

He is very, very fun right now. He's in kindergarten and man, he is just always learning something new, which is fun, but what's really been fun for me right now is seeing his personality come through. He is 100% his own person. He has his own thoughts, he's got his own opinions. With DJ, you're never going to wonder what's going on. He's always going to tell you the truth, so that's been really fun to experience. We have a really, really close bond. I just really appreciate that. I love the cuddles that he gives me. I love it when he tells me that he loves me. It's just so pure and so precious.

With the kind of job that I have, I'm traveling all the time and going to different places. So for me, I have to leave work at the door because I want him to know that I am completely present when I'm with him. We're learning every day because he is our first and only baby, and so every day is something new. Every milestone that he hits is new for us. We're all just trying to celebrate together in those moments.

Jordin Sparks and son DJ. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, who is a woman in the industry that you look up to and why?

I would definitely have to say Whitney [Houston]. She really inspired me. I already, as a little girl, had listened to her music, and so I already adored her voice. But to be able to spend that time with her when we shot the movie Sparkle was really, really special. Sometimes people are like, "Don't meet your idols," but it wasn't like that with her. She was very kind, she was very funny. She would tell you what she needed to say when she needed to say it, and she would put you in your place, but in a kind way. I really appreciated that about her. She was always honest.

Also, she really encouraged me musically. I remember one time we were sitting on set, listening to music, and I said something like, "I wish I could do that." Because somebody was killing this note that we were listening to. She looked at me and was like, "What are you talking about? You can do that, and don't let anybody ever tell you that you can't, including yourself." I was just like, "Whoa." I wasn't expecting her to say that. My heart burst in that moment because I was like, "Wow, I'm going to remember that forever." I definitely miss her, and shout out to her family who has kept her legacy alive and so beautiful all these years since she's been gone.