Jordin Sparks Says 2020 Gave Her 'Total Confirmation' She's 'Supposed to Be with' Her Husband

Jordin Sparks is sure she's with the love of her life!

While speaking to Andrea Boehlke on PEOPLE in 10, the 30-year-old singer opened up about the last year and how it has shed some light on her relationship with husband Dana Isaiah.

"I don't know if this is a surprising thing, but I do know in my bones it's just been total confirmation to me that he's the person I'm supposed to be with," Sparks, 30, said. "Dana is everything, he is my partner, not in crime, but he's my partner in life [and] thrive — is what I like to say."

"He is an amazing father. He is an amazing human. He is an amazing friend — he's my best friend," she added. "It's just really cool that we can do life together. I knew that he was it before, but confirmation has definitely been a beautiful thing."

Sparks and Isaiah, 28, secretly tied the knot in 2017. Then in 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., 2½, whom they call DJ.

"DJ, honestly, throughout this whole year, DJ has grown so much, like exponentially," Sparks told Boehlke. "His conversation, we can have full-blown conversations now. And he connects everything with what he's talking about."

Ultimately, Sparks said that they decided they would since her husband hasn't "seen his side of the family" in almost a year.

"We'll obviously follow all the rules, wear a mask, all those things, and make sure that we're all tested and safe," she explained. "There's a new nephew that was born during this time, and I'm really excited to squeeze him and give him all the kisses ever 'cause he's so cute and I can't wait to see him in person!"