Jordan Smith is giving his fans a new song to love.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter has released his bold new single titled “Only Love.” The track will be included on his third studio album, ONLY LOVE, which includes a song written by John Legend. The full-length, produced by hitmaker RedOne, will hit stores later this summer.

“‘Only Love’ was written as a reminder that there is a common thread running through all of us to love and be loved,” Smith tells PEOPLE. “I can’t imagine a better song to release after nearly two years of writing music.”

Jordan Smith's ONLY LOVE. Gavin Bond

And there really is only one love for the season 9 winner of The Voice.

Smith — who married his longtime girlfriend Kristen Denny in Middlesborough, Kentucky in June 2016 — just celebrated two years with his forever bride.

“Two years of marriage. Two years of love. Adventure. Joy. Perfection. The beginning of our marriage has been filled with so many twists and turns and through every one I’ve had the greatest partners — Jesus and this girl. Happy Anniversary, Kristen Fae. I love you!” Smith captioned a sweet photo he posted to Instagram on Monday.

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Winner Jordan Smith Dishes on His Upcoming Wedding

Jordan Smith Gavin Bond

And the singer sure has had a lot to celebrate over the last few years. Smith’s 2016 album Something Beautiful sold over 54,000 copies, making it the biggest debut album ever for a Voice winner. Making history as the highest-selling artist/winner from NBC’s hit singing competition, Smith’s two full-length albums have debuted No.1 on iTunes Album Chart and landed Top 10 on Billboard‘s 200 Chart.