Joni Mitchell to Receive 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Plus Accompanying All-Star Tribute Concert

Joni Mitchell and her music have served as inspiration to everyone from Bob Dylan to Taylor Swift, and now, the singer-songwriter will be honored with one of the nation's most coveted prizes.

Mitchell, 79, will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on March 1, and will be honored with an accompanying tribute concert in Washington, D.C.

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."

The star, known for her deeply personal lyrics and folksy sound, got her start playing coffeeshops in her native Canada before moving to New York to find success as a songwriter. She later took up residence in Laurel Canyon, a neighborhood in Los Angeles that became associated with Mitchell and her fellow singer-songwriters.

Joni Mitchell. Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As she grew older, she began to experiment with jazz, rock and pop influences, and is best known for hits like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now," "Chelsea Morning" and "Help Me."

"This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said in a statement. "Thank you for honoring me."

The Gershwin Prize is named after the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, and past honorees include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Carole King and Billy Joel. The tribute concert for Mitchell will air on PBS on March 31 at 9 p.m.

After spending years out of the spotlight following a 2015 brain aneurysm, Mitchell has slowly begun a return to the limelight. Last year, she was named the MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year, and in July, made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner said in November that she'll be releasing a new live album based on the performance, which was her first full set live for an audience in more than 20 years. She's also set to perform a two-day concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington in June with Brandi Carlile.