Joni Mitchell to Receive 2023 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, Plus Accompanying All-Star Tribute Concert

The Library of Congress will honor Joni Mitchell in Washington, D.C. in March

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 12, 2023 01:20 PM
Joni Mitchell attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Joni Mitchell. Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

Joni Mitchell and her music have served as inspiration to everyone from Bob Dylan to Taylor Swift, and now, the singer-songwriter will be honored with one of the nation's most coveted prizes.

Mitchell, 79, will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song on March 1, and will be honored with an accompanying tribute concert in Washington, D.C.

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."

The star, known for her deeply personal lyrics and folksy sound, got her start playing coffeeshops in her native Canada before moving to New York to find success as a songwriter. She later took up residence in Laurel Canyon, a neighborhood in Los Angeles that became associated with Mitchell and her fellow singer-songwriters.

Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell. Doug Griffin/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As she grew older, she began to experiment with jazz, rock and pop influences, and is best known for hits like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now," "Chelsea Morning" and "Help Me."

"This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said in a statement. "Thank you for honoring me."

The Gershwin Prize is named after the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, and past honorees include Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, Carole King and Billy Joel. The tribute concert for Mitchell will air on PBS on March 31 at 9 p.m.

After spending years out of the spotlight following a 2015 brain aneurysm, Mitchell has slowly begun a return to the limelight. Last year, she was named the MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year, and in July, made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner said in November that she'll be releasing a new live album based on the performance, which was her first full set live for an audience in more than 20 years. She's also set to perform a two-day concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington in June with Brandi Carlile.

Related Articles
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 17, 2022 in West Hollywood, California
Machine Gun Kelly Posts Throwback Clip to Celebrate First Anniversary of Proposal to Megan Fox
Chloe Flower attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Host Jerrod Carmichael poses onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)
Chloe Flower Says She Cried After Jerrod Carmichael 'Had My Back' amid Golden Globes Drama
Portrait of English guitarist Jeff Beck, United States, circa 1972. (Photo by Robert Knight Archive/Redferns)
Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood and More Stars React to Guitarist Jeff Beck's Death: He 'Was on Another Planet'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 13: English rock guitarist Jeff Beck of the bands The Yard Birds and The Jeff Beck Group. During a portrait shoot with his Fender Stratocaster guitar on May 13, 2009. (Photo by Joby Sessions/Guitarist Magazine/Future via Getty Images)
Legendary Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead of Bacterial Meningitis at 78
SZA - Kill Bill (Official Video), Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox Returns as Copperhead in SZA's Epic 'Kill Bill' Music Video: WATCH
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles With Addiction, Mental Health, and Abuse
Singer Lia Marie Johnson Reveals Struggles with Addiction, Abuse and Suicide: 'Love Saved Me'
Nick Carter and Aaron Carter
Nick Carter Shares Emotional New Tribute Song for Late Brother Aaron: 'Miss You with All My Heart'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Teases Return to Instagram After Deleting App for Her Mental Health: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
Niecy Nash Fangirls Over Rihanna at Golden Globes 2023: 'I Dressed Up as You for Halloween'
R&B Singer Donell Jones Survives Car Crash 'with No Injuries' After Falling Asleep While Driving
R&B Singer Donell Jones Survives Car Crash with 'No Injuries' After Falling Asleep While Driving
Pat Benatar
Revisit Pat Benatar's Biggest Hits as She Celebrates Her 70th Birthday
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Camila Cabello attends L'Oreal Paris' 'Women of Worth' celebration at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on December 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Camila Cabello Reveals Her Empowering Dating Advice: 'It's About Just Stepping into Life'
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Bad Bunny poses backstage during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 25, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon); Rosé from the band BLACKPINK performs onstage at BLACKPINK World Tour Born Pink held at the Banc of California Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. This is their first stadium performance and is the second of a two night North American finale. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 21: Frank Ocean and his guy friend seen out and about in SoHo on June 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023 — See the Full Lineup!
Lewis Capaldi performs on stage during day two of Latitude Festival 2022
Lewis Capaldi Jokes He Feels 'Cheated' That No One Has Slid Into His DMs After Getting Famous
Bonnaroo Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X and Foo Fighters
2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Lineup: Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters and More