Joni Mitchell Debuts First Official 'River' Music Video for Song's 50th Anniversary

The music video for her beloved Christmas song "River" comes after Joni Mitchell was recognized at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors

Joni Mitchell is celebrating Christmas early with a special gift for her longtime fans.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner, 78, released the first official music video Thursday for her 1971 de facto Christmas song "River" for the track's 50th anniversary.

Her likeness appears throughout the black-and-white animated video, in which she skates away on an ice-covered river, just as the lyrics depict. The song is brought to life with a watercolor paint effect, which begins to fill with splashes of color later in the video.

The video ends with a quote from Mitchell, explaining the song's inspirations. "'River' expresses regret at the end of a relationship... but it's also about being lonely at Christmas time... A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We needed a song like that," the quote reads.

Although "River," from Mitchell's fourth studio album Blue, has long been considered a modern Christmas tune, it was written as a breakup song. The track is widely believed to be inspired by her relationship with Graham Nash, 79, of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.

"I always think that polio was a rehearsal for the rest of my life: I've had to come back several times from things. And this last one was a real whopper. But, you know, I'm hobbling along but I'm doing all right!" Mitchell said during her speech. "So I don't know really what else to say to you, except this is a glorious building and a fantastic Honor, and I'm so pleased to be here — see my old friends and acquaintances. Enjoy yourselves, I'm gonna go back down and sit down."

