Korn's Jonathan Davis Opens Up About Wife Deven's Death: 'I Loved Her with All of My Being'

Jonathan Davis has broken his silence on his wife Deven’s sudden death.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old Korn frontman revealed Deven, 39, suffered from mental health issues before her death on Friday.

“Over the last few days, there has been a lot of speculation over what really happened surrounding the death of my wife, Deven, and I want my voice to be heard,” Jonathan wrote in a letter shared on Twitter.

“Over the past decade, my wife has been very sick. She had a serious mental illness and her addiction was a side effect,” he said. “I loved her with ALL of my being. When she was her true self, she was an amazing wife, amazing mother and amazing friend.”

Together, Deven and Jonathan share two sons: Pirate, 13, and Zeppelin, 11.

“Deven had a huge heart, and she would never intentionally hurt her children or anyone that she loved. She was an incredibly nurturing, giving, loving, and hilarious person,” Jonathan continued.

“I tried to hide what was going on for so long in order to protect her, but because of this tragedy that has happened to my family, I feel that now is the time to share the truth with all of you,” he said.

Jonathan went on to explain that his wife was the reason he “advocated so hard for those struggling with their mental health.”

He also hopes her life will “inspire people” to seek help and not be ashamed.

“If you know someone with a mental illness, have compassion and empathy, and know that they are not a bad person, they are suffering,” Jonathan wrote. “I want California law to change to help people like me help others get the help they need.”

Jonathan and Deven Davis

“How can someone who is so sick realize themselves that they need help? She wasn’t well enough to understand how sick she really was, and she wasn’t able to get the help for herself that she really needed,” he said.

Jonathan concluded, “Deven, I love you bebe. I’ll never love anyone the way I loved you, and I’ll never get over losing you. I promise I’ll do everything in my power to raise our precious boys the right way, teach them the good values you wanted them to have so badly, and to break the cycle of abuse we both experienced as kids.”

Jonathan and Deven Davis

Deven’s cause of death is unclear at this time.

Before she died, Jonathan filed for divorce and on Friday filed for a domestic violence restraining order, TMZ reported.

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Jonathan alleged Deven was addicted to prescription and illegal narcotics and was “constantly under the influence of nitrous oxide, cocaine and Norco,” sometimes around their children.

The pair got married in 2004.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.